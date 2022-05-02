Holly Holm reveals interest in moving back to boxing for Katie Taylor matchup: “It does get me excited”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her eyes set on a return to the ring. The former boxer is interested in fighting lightweight champion Katie Taylor next.

‘KT’ and Amanda Serrano are fresh off the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The two champions headlined Madison Square Garden, a first for a female fight. The bout ended up living up to the hype, at times, a rarity in boxing.

Taylor wound up winning the ferocious bout via split-decision. With such a close contest, many, including Jake Paul began clamoring for a rematch. Eddie Hearn confirmed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that a sequel in Ireland is his goal.

However, the head of Matchroom also noted that he has two other plans if the rematch doesn’t happen. Hearn would like to see Katie Taylor face off with either Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, or Holly Holm. The latter has experience in the sport, fighting in the squared circle from 2002 to 2013, earning a 33-2-3 pro record.

For her part, Holm responded on The MMA Hour following Hearn’s appearance. The former boxing champion retired from the sport in 2013 but would welcome a return to face Taylor.

“If I was to go back to boxing, that would be the fight I would want, and it does intrigue me a lot. Before, I thought I’d never box again, and I’m not saying that. A lot of people have tried to transition back and forth but nobody has done it successfully. That drives me.”

Holly Holm continued, “I was able to come to MMA from boxing, but I can also go back. It does get me excited a lot, thinking about it.”

What do you think about Holly Holm moving back to boxing? Would you like to see her fight Katie Taylor?

