Henry Cejudo weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s trash talk towards Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “How far is too far?”
Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s interaction with Dricus du Plessis back at UFC 290.
Earlier this month at UFC 290, Israel Adesanya made some major headlines. After Dricus du Plessis was able to defeat Robert Whittaker, Adesanya got into the cage and engaged in some intense trash talk with the South African. It included him using some controversial language, with many believing that it was a fairly awkward/uncomfortable encounter.
As you can imagine, fans are split regarding how to feel about this. One way or the other it seems as if the two will fight, and the build-up to the contest is bound to be quite heated.
During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo decided to weigh in on the drama.
“The biggest question is how far is too far? At first I used to think going pretty far is far, but when something is done, it’s done. Is Israel Adesanya one of the first guys to do something like that? I mean, we’re going back to, the era that really comes to mind is the Mike Tyson era.”
Cejudo questions Adesanya
“We’re talking about eating children, all praise to Allah, and things of that nature. Do you guys remember when Mike Tyson said to that reporter, ‘I’m gonna f*** you until you love me’. I can’t even say these words no more because they’re piercing to the public.”
“I really don’t like Israel, personally, because he has said some stuff about our country, that I don’t even want to repeat it. But, do I respect him? Do I respect his fight ability? 100%.”
“The subject is about bringing in eyeballs to watch you fight. How far can you take it? The N-word has almost become pop culture, I see white kids saying that to each other. It depends how you say it. I guess if you are black, you have the ability to say something like that.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Henry Cejudo Israel Adesanya UFC