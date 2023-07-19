Henry Cejudo weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s trash talk towards Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “How far is too far?”

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s interaction with Dricus du Plessis back at UFC 290.

Earlier this month at UFC 290, Israel Adesanya made some major headlines. After Dricus du Plessis was able to defeat Robert Whittaker, Adesanya got into the cage and engaged in some intense trash talk with the South African. It included him using some controversial language, with many believing that it was a fairly awkward/uncomfortable encounter.

As you can imagine, fans are split regarding how to feel about this. One way or the other it seems as if the two will fight, and the build-up to the contest is bound to be quite heated.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo decided to weigh in on the drama.

“The biggest question is how far is too far? At first I used to think going pretty far is far, but when something is done, it’s done. Is Israel Adesanya one of the first guys to do something like that? I mean, we’re going back to, the era that really comes to mind is the Mike Tyson era.”