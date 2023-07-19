Tanner Boser sounds off on terrible UFC sponsorship deals: “The Rock’s shoes can go f**k themselves”

By Harry Kettle - July 19, 2023

UFC fighter Tanner Boser has gone off on some of the promotion’s sponsorship deals and how they don’t benefit him.

Tanner Boser, Ovince Saint Preux

Next month, Tanner Boser will return to the Octagon when he takes on Aleksa Camur. It comes after back-to-back losses, with the most recent being a TKO defeat courtesy of Ion Cutelaba in April.

RELATED: ANOTHER UFC FIGHTER COMES OUT AGAINST THE ROCK’S NEW SHOES: “THEY’RE F***ING S***TY-ASS SHOES, MAN”

While he may be focused on what happens in the cage, there are also some other grievances he has too. It’s no secret that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has plenty of sponsors, but not all of them wind up benefiting the fighters. Some fans and critics, in fact, feel like the roster doesn’t get anywhere near a big enough piece of the pie.

During a recent interview, Boser had some less than savory words to say regarding this subject.

 

Boser gets angry

“I guess for sponsors I have Venum, who actually give me money. Not every f*** face company that puts their logo all over my s*** that I don’t get a single penny from, like Crypto.com and al those other ones can go eat a f***ing d***. The Rock’s shoes can go f*** themselves too. So, thank you to Venum for actually paying me to wear their s***.”

The Project Rock shoe partnership has already garnered a lot of criticism in the past. In terms of the future, it doesn’t feel as if the UFC has any immediate plans to change their business model.

If Boser and some of his fellow fighters want to change the status quo, perhaps they need to consider a union.

Do you agree with Tanner Boser? Should the UFC be doing more to compensate their fighters when it comes to sponsors? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Tanner Boser UFC

