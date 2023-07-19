Dana White on upcoming UFC anniversary: ‘So many incredible moments’

By Zain Bando - July 18, 2023

The UFC’s 30-year anniversary and the near-conclusion of Dana White’s 23rd year as president is less than four months away, culminating with UFC 295, headlined by the highly-anticipated heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Dana White, UFC, Nick Diaz, Miguel Baeza

Although the promotion will have several events before then, the end-of-year schedule is gearing up to be one of the best in company history.

That’s what excites UFC president Dana White. In speaking to TNT Sports’ Adam Catterall ahead of UFC London, Dana White, who has been at the helm since 2001, took a moment to share his favorite moments and what he sees the future looking like.

“There’s so many [great moments],” White said. Obviously buying the company, and then, you know, trying to get it back on pay-per-view. Getting our first television deal on Spike. Then getting FOX. Then ESPN.”

It was more than just television deals that made him want to keep growing the sport, he said.

”Doing the big arenas,” White said “Doing Madison Square Garden for the first time. Doing the O2 [Arena] for the first time. Going into these different countries. It’s just been so many incredible moments.”

White hinted at early plans for UFC 300, but said that a lot of determinations about who may end up competing directly impact the upcoming pay-per-view schedule.

If the UFC stays on course, UFC 300 will fall in a different timeframe compared to its two previous milestone events, UFC 200 in 2016 and UFC 100 in 2009, as those took place in July. UFC 300 will likely take place in April 2024, although the schedule is far from official.

The UFC has held an event every weekend since the beginning of June and plans to slow down are nonexistent.

After UFC London, which is headlined by Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura, UFC 291 with Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje follows a week later. August will see the promotion travel to Nashville, Boston and Singapore sandwiched between events in Las Vegas.

  • What do you make of Dana White’s comments regarding the 30-year anniversary? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

