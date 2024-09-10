Henry Cejudo shares Sean O’Malley’s “weakness” as noted by three different training partners: “Am I a snitch?”

Henry Cejudo has shared what he considers to be Sean O’Malley’s big ‘weakness’ from apparent training partners.

As we know, Henry Cejudo enjoys a good troll every now and then. He’s one of the best in the business at it, even if some believe his style is ‘cringeworthy’. Someone who he’s had more than a few interactions with in this regard is none other than Sean O’Malley.

RELATED: VIDEO | Sean O’Malley walks off Henry Cejudo’s podcast after 30 seconds: “You’re welcome!”

The two have never fought each other, but there’s always been a suggestion that it could happen one day. For whatever reason, though, it’s never quite come to fruition.

Recently, O’Malley trolled Cejudo by leaving his podcast after just 30 seconds before their interview could even begin. Now, ‘Triple C’ has used what is seemingly insider knowledge to poke fun at ‘Suga’.