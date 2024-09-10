Henry Cejudo shares Sean O’Malley’s “weakness” as noted by three different training partners: “Am I a snitch?”
Henry Cejudo has shared what he considers to be Sean O’Malley’s big ‘weakness’ from apparent training partners.
As we know, Henry Cejudo enjoys a good troll every now and then. He’s one of the best in the business at it, even if some believe his style is ‘cringeworthy’. Someone who he’s had more than a few interactions with in this regard is none other than Sean O’Malley.
The two have never fought each other, but there’s always been a suggestion that it could happen one day. For whatever reason, though, it’s never quite come to fruition.
Recently, O’Malley trolled Cejudo by leaving his podcast after just 30 seconds before their interview could even begin. Now, ‘Triple C’ has used what is seemingly insider knowledge to poke fun at ‘Suga’.
Cejudo calls out O’Malley
“He doesn’t know how to get off of bottom, he’s having trouble. I’ve had training partners, I have three training partners that gone out there that’s all told me the same s**t. Just like when I’m injured, he always knows, he’s tweeted out like hey, when I lost to Merab Dvalishvili, he knew that I was injured. You know, that’s what happens when you live in the same city. People know other people that will say s**t.”
“It’s a match made in heaven for a guy like Merab. He just needs to be here, he just needs to be careful in those two rounds and as the fight goes on, I can see Merab Dvalishvili f****g taking him out. Am I a snitch? Am I a snitch, Kamaru?”
Is there a chance that we will ever see Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley collide inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
