VIDEO | Sean O’Malley walks off Henry Cejudo’s podcast after 30 seconds: “You’re welcome!”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley used part of his pre-UFC 306 media availability to troll Henry Cejudo on his podcast.

O’Malley will defend the UFC bantamweight title against the surging Merab Dvalishvili this Saturday in Las Vegas. The UFC 306 card marks the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere.

This will be O’Malley’s second career UFC bantamweight title defense after defeating Marlon Vera at UFC 299. He earned the title by finishing Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last year.

O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence, per usual, ahead of his latest UFC showcase. He’s predicting a brutal knockout over Dvalishvili at UFC 306 to stop the Georgian’s win streak.

O’Malley and Cejudo, who lost to Dvalishvili at UFC 298 earlier this year, don’t see eye-to-eye. They’ve repeatedly thrown jabs at each other online and in person, as evidenced by a viral backstage altercation at UFC 276.

O’Malley accepted an invitation on Kamaru Usman and Cejudo’s podcast ahead of UFC 306. But, it turns out O’Malley’s intentions weren’t centered around a full conversation.