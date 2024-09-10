VIDEO | Sean O’Malley walks off Henry Cejudo’s podcast after 30 seconds: “You’re welcome!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley used part of his pre-UFC 306 media availability to troll Henry Cejudo on his podcast.

Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo

O’Malley will defend the UFC bantamweight title against the surging Merab Dvalishvili this Saturday in Las Vegas. The UFC 306 card marks the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere.

This will be O’Malley’s second career UFC bantamweight title defense after defeating Marlon Vera at UFC 299. He earned the title by finishing Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last year.

O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence, per usual, ahead of his latest UFC showcase. He’s predicting a brutal knockout over Dvalishvili at UFC 306 to stop the Georgian’s win streak.

O’Malley and Cejudo, who lost to Dvalishvili at UFC 298 earlier this year, don’t see eye-to-eye. They’ve repeatedly thrown jabs at each other online and in person, as evidenced by a viral backstage altercation at UFC 276.

O’Malley accepted an invitation on Kamaru Usman and Cejudo’s podcast ahead of UFC 306. But, it turns out O’Malley’s intentions weren’t centered around a full conversation.

Sean O’Malley trolls Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 306

Watch O’Malley’s brief appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast below.

Cejudo seemed to take O’Malley’s trolling in jest, but there’s certainly no love between the two sides.

O’Malley has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars due to his elite striking. He’s earned vicious knockouts against the likes of Eddie Wineland, Raulian Paiva, and Thomas Almeida during his UFC tenure.

Cejudo unretired in 2023 to fight Sterling for the bantamweight title, losing by split decision at UFC 288. He retired in 2020 following a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

After O’Malley’s troll job, Cejudo pleaded his case for a shot at the champion after UFC 306. But, Umar Nurmagomedov is likely next for the title after defeating Cory Sandhagen last month.

O’Malley and Cejudo may never clash inside the Octagon. But outside of it, they’re far from cordiality.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

