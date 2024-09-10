Vanessa Demopoulos plans to appeal UFC Vegas 97 loss to Jaqueline Amorim
Vanessa Demopoulos has revealed her plan to appeal her recent defeat against Jaqueline Amorim at UFC Vegas 97.
In the last couple of years, Vanessa Demopoulos has served as an inspiring tale in the UFC. She worked her way up to the big time and since then, she’s fought against some notable names. Regardless of whether she won or not, she was often able to entertain the crowd in a way that only she can.
Last weekend, she went up against Jaqueline Amorim. In the first round of their eagerly awaited contest, Amorim was able to pick up a big submission victory.
However, as per Demopoulos and her team, there’s more to the story than that.
Demopoulos set for appeal
“We’re in the process of appealing the result of Vanessa Demopoulos’ contest with Jaqueline Amorim on Saturday at UFC Vegas 97,” Iridium Sports Agency associate agent Lance Spaude said in a written statement Monday to MMA Junkie. “The broadcast clearly shows Jaqueline illegally grabbing and manipulating Vanessa’s gloves, which prevented Vanessa from turning in to Jaqueline and directly enabled Jaqueline to transition to the armbar which ended the match.”
Amorim, meanwhile, disputes this claim.
“She was saying that I was holding the gloves or something and she was in the middle of the transition, but I wasn’t,” Amorim said. “They say keep going – don’t stop. There’s no holding, and I kept going to try the submission. We didn’t exchange any words. I knew she was having her moment (to protest), and that’s fine.
“I was holding over the the gloves, together. My corner said they looked at (the replay), and I wasn’t. I heard the commission was taking a look and they said it was fine and nothing was holding. So for me, it’s fine. I have a clear conscience. I did the right thing.”
