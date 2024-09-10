Vanessa Demopoulos plans to appeal UFC Vegas 97 loss to Jaqueline Amorim

Vanessa Demopoulos has revealed her plan to appeal her recent defeat against Jaqueline Amorim at UFC Vegas 97.

In the last couple of years, Vanessa Demopoulos has served as an inspiring tale in the UFC. She worked her way up to the big time and since then, she’s fought against some notable names. Regardless of whether she won or not, she was often able to entertain the crowd in a way that only she can.

Last weekend, she went up against Jaqueline Amorim. In the first round of their eagerly awaited contest, Amorim was able to pick up a big submission victory.

However, as per Demopoulos and her team, there’s more to the story than that.