Stephen Thompson wants UFC Hall of Fame induction after retirement

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has made it known that he’d like to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

For so many years now, Stephen Thompson has been providing fans with entertaining moments in combat sports. From karate to kickboxing to mixed martial arts, he’s achieved a great deal throughout the course of his career.

As he prepares to step into the Octagon for the 21st time against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307. ‘Wonderboy’ has taken some time to reflect on his career.

In a recent interview, he spoke openly about his run and what he wants next – including a place in the Hall of Fame.