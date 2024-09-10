Stephen Thompson wants UFC Hall of Fame induction after retirement

By Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has made it known that he’d like to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

Stephen Thompson

For so many years now, Stephen Thompson has been providing fans with entertaining moments in combat sports. From karate to kickboxing to mixed martial arts, he’s achieved a great deal throughout the course of his career.

As he prepares to step into the Octagon for the 21st time against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307. ‘Wonderboy’ has taken some time to reflect on his career.

In a recent interview, he spoke openly about his run and what he wants next – including a place in the Hall of Fame.

Thompson wants HOF induction

“I’m fully content in what I’m doing because I’m doing it for myself, not because I want something,” Thompson told RG.org. “I’m fully content with who I’m fighting and when I’m fighting. I don’t need anything from the UFC.”

“I’ve been with them for a very long time and have done the best I can to represent who I am and the UFC,” Thompson said. “It would be cool to go down in UFC history. It would be cool to be able to do that, to be in the Hall of Fame. I think that would be sick.”

“It’s cool to be able to walk into a room, and UFC fighters want my autograph because they watched me before they even got into the UFC,” Thompson continued. “I hold pride in that for sure. But people realize that I’m still a danger in that welterweight division. No matter who’s stepping in the cage with me, they know that I’m a dangerous guy.”

Quotes via RG.org

Does Stephen Thompson deserve this honor? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Stephen Thompson UFC

