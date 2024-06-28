Conor McGregor takes aim at former friend and training partner Artem Lobov: “Where are you hiding collecting welfare these days?”

By Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor has once again taken aim at his former friend and training partner Artem Lobov.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor

Lobov has made claim that he was the initial co-founder of Proper No. 12 whiskey and is suing McGregor for what he believes is owed to him.

When Conor McGregor sold his whiskey brand in 2021, he added $150 million to his worth. Artem Lobov maintains that the Irishman owes him a share of those profits from the sale.

Lobov went on to bring a second lawsuit to McGregor for ‘defamation of character’ for a concerted social media barrage of harassing, intimidating and defaming him.

Conor McGregor took to ‘X‘ today with the following comment:

“@RusHammer MMA yo rartem what you make of the news? The lads that slapped you like a bald ass are proper terrorists. Mad isn’t it, where are you hiding collecting welfare these days bro? Bald slap head Rat.”

Then the Irishman followed it up with a second statement:

“@RusHammer MMA born in Russia, in Ireland on benefits. You rat bast*rd your country is at war and you are in Ireland hiding claiming benefits and SWEARING ON YOUR CHILDS LIFE. Your day is coming mark my words.”

Then the third vulgar statement Conor McGregor addressed to Artem Lobov appeared on social media:

“Let me start by saying that I swear on my child’s life I will NOT take a cent out of the whiskey deal!!! That is something I enjoyed doing and the thought of knowing that I helped you with something keeps me warm on the coldest of nights” Swearing on your child’s life you sick rat c*nt. YOU DONE F*CK ALL ON MY DEAL YOU F*CKING CLOWN. REST IN PISS.”

Perhaps these social media posts will be soon deleted, as so many of Conor’s posts are.

One thing is for sure, there is still much animosity between the former best friends. And at the heart of it all, well, it’s all about the money.

To date both lawsuits are still active in the Dublin Hight Court.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s recent ramblings directed towards Lobov?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

