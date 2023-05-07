search

Sean O’Malley & Merab Dvalishvili exchange words following jacket snatching incident at UFC 288

By Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley got heated at UFC 288 over the trolling antics of Merab Dvalishvili and it led to an exchange between the two on social media.

Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili

O’Malley was in attendance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the event. He got a close look at the main event between UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. After five rounds of highly competitive action, Sterling successfully retained the 135-pound gold via split decision.

After the fight, O’Malley got inside the Octagon and had an intense face to face with Sterling. While the two were exchanging words, Dvalishvili got a hold of O’Malley’s jacket and wore it. O’Malley was none too pleased and security had to intervene to avoid a physical confrontation.

Sean O’Malley & Merab Dvalishvili Hurl Digs

Dvalishvili hopped on his Twitter account to poke fun at O’Malley over the post-fight shenanigans.

“@SugaSeanMMA First… you gave me your jacket and I thank you for the gift. But then you cried for me to give it back and called me coat boy .. well if I am the coat boy … WHERE’S MY TIP ?? @ufc.”

O’Malley responded with the following:

“What’s your Venmo I’ll send you 20. Actually 15 it smelt weird as fuck after I got it back.”

Sterling told media members that he hopes to fight Sean O’Malley in September, then have another bout in December. Whether or not that timeframe is in the cards for UFC officials remains to be seen. The promotion likely doesn’t want to keep fans waiting too long, as O’Malley hasn’t fought since his October 2022 win over Petr Yan.

As for Dvalishvili, many believe that he would’ve already secured a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship if it wasn’t for his close friendship with Sterling. The “Funk Master” has said that he plans to move up in weight soon, so the door might be open for Dvalishvili to compete for UFC gold in the near future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Gilbert Burns Belal Muhammad

Gilbert Burns reacts following loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 288: “Stop the hate and start to appreciate“

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023
Sean O'Malley, UFC, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Sean O’Malley says he scored the UFC 288 main event for Henry Cejudo: “I thought Henry was up 3-1 going into the fifth”

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t agree with the outcome of the UFC 288 main event title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Sterling put the UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line against Cejudo inside the Prudential […]

Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Dana White
UFC

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after vehicle crashes into two cars

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson has been busted for DUI following a multi-vehicle crash. “El Cucuy’s” pickup truck crashed into two parked cars outside of a nightclub in Hollywood. The truck rolled over, […]

Conor McGregor Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to criticism from Conor McGregor following loss at UFC 288

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo has fired back at Conor McGregor’s recent diss following UFC 288. Cejudo challenged Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. “Triple C” […]

Matt Frevola, UFC 288, Bonus
UFC 288

UFC 288 Bonus Report: Matt Frevola one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

The Octagon returned to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a -bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. The highly anticipated bantamweight title fight went the full twenty-five minutes. Aljamain […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: "Easiest money I've ever made"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 Results: Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the main event bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 288: "That was a very poor bout"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 288 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight fight featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Belal Muhammad. Burns (22-6 MMA) was making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, having recently scoring a decision […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

UFC 288 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest […]

Yan Xiaonan, Jessica Andrade, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 288 Results: Yan Xiaonan KO's Jessica Andrade (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan. Andrade (24-10 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission […]