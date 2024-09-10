ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

By Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong defended his promotion’s decision to strip Mikey Musumeci of his flyweight grappling title.

Mikey Musumeci

Musumeci, who was scheduled to face Bebeto Oliveira at ONE 168, withdrew from the 135-pound match after a medical emergency. This after he was originally set to face Kade Ruotolo in a 170-pound match before Ruotolo withdrew due to injury.

Musumeci then opted to cut back down to 135 pounds following Ruotolo’s withdrawal to defend his flyweight title. But, he missed weight and failed his hydration test, leading to ONE stripping him of the belt.

ONE’s decision to strip Musumeci of the belt, after the last-second weight shift, has been criticized by many around MMA. Many feel it was unfair for ONE to strip him after doing everything he could to remain on the card.

ONE speaks out on Mikey Musumeci’s withdrawal from ONE 168

In a recent statement to MMA Fighting, Sityodtong explained the decision to strip Musumeci.

“After recent events, we feel it is necessary to provide additional context on Mikey Musumeci’s withdrawal from the ONE 168: Denver card,” Sityodtong said of Musumeci. “Mikey was obviously put in a difficult spot when Kade Ruotolo withdrew due to injury. When that happened, we worked closely with him and his team on a new opponent. Competing at flyweight was something he personally requested as he felt confident that he could make the hydrated limit of 135 pounds for a world title defense. This is not something we pushed him to do on short notice or would ever demand of a ONE athlete given how much we prioritize fighter safety…

“After Mikey failed weight and hydration tests on Thursday, he requested an openweight submission grappling contest against Bebeto Oliveira, and we continued to work with him to try and keep him on the card,” Sityodtong continued on Musumeci. “He ultimately felt it was in his best interest to withdraw from the contest, and we are honoring that.”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain when Musumeci will return to ONE or who will compete for the now-vacant belt. Musumeci was diagnosed with Pneumomediastinum, a rare condition in which air leaks from a part of the lungs.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship

