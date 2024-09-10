ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong defended his promotion’s decision to strip Mikey Musumeci of his flyweight grappling title.

Musumeci, who was scheduled to face Bebeto Oliveira at ONE 168, withdrew from the 135-pound match after a medical emergency. This after he was originally set to face Kade Ruotolo in a 170-pound match before Ruotolo withdrew due to injury.

Musumeci then opted to cut back down to 135 pounds following Ruotolo’s withdrawal to defend his flyweight title. But, he missed weight and failed his hydration test, leading to ONE stripping him of the belt.

ONE’s decision to strip Musumeci of the belt, after the last-second weight shift, has been criticized by many around MMA. Many feel it was unfair for ONE to strip him after doing everything he could to remain on the card.