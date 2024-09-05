Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t deserve title shot, pitches an alternate for UFC 306 winner

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t feel the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov deserves the next title shot after UFC 306.

Dvalishvili faces UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event next weekend in Las Vegas. After an unbeaten streak inside the Octagon, Dvalishvili finally earned his elusive title shot after an impressive win at UFC 298.

Dvalishvili is seen by many as potentially the toughest challenge to O’Malley’s title reign. But, other contenders like Nurmagomedov are waiting in the wings for a shot at the belt.

Nurmagomedov, after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi last month, is the next presumed title challenger for the Dvalishvili/O’Malley winner. While UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t outright tabbed Nurmagomedov for the next title shot, his surge up the rankings has made him a likely option.

But, Dvalishvili isn’t sold on Nurmagomedov’s case for a title fight.