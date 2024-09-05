Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t deserve title shot, pitches an alternate for UFC 306 winner

By Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t feel the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov deserves the next title shot after UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili faces UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event next weekend in Las Vegas. After an unbeaten streak inside the Octagon, Dvalishvili finally earned his elusive title shot after an impressive win at UFC 298.

Dvalishvili is seen by many as potentially the toughest challenge to O’Malley’s title reign. But, other contenders like Nurmagomedov are waiting in the wings for a shot at the belt.

Nurmagomedov, after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi last month, is the next presumed title challenger for the Dvalishvili/O’Malley winner. While UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t outright tabbed Nurmagomedov for the next title shot, his surge up the rankings has made him a likely option.

But, Dvalishvili isn’t sold on Nurmagomedov’s case for a title fight.

Merab Dvalishvili: Deiveson Figueiredo deserves the next title shot

In a recent interview with CBS Sports‘s Shakiel Mahjouri, Dvalishvili discussed the next bantamweight title shot, excluding Nurmagomedov.

“He only fought one guy from the Top 15, and [Cory] Sandhagen gave him a hard time,” Dvalishvili said. “He’s fought nobody and they gave him number two? Yes, he got a win. He’s a good fighter for sure, but he hasn’t earned it to be here. Figueiredo deserves to fight for the belt because he beat three tough guys, one former champion he finished, and he dominated [Marlon] Vera. Beat Rob Font, and finished Cody Garbrandt…

“He’s a big name and he called me out respectfully,” Dvalishvili continued. “He’s more deserving. Umar? I’m not interested.”

As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t responded to Dvalishvili’s remarks. He’ll be in attendance at UFC 306.

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo most recently defeated Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi. Figueiredo has won three consecutive fights since making the full-time move to bantamweight.

Dvalishvili is already in some hot water with White and the matchmakers. If he pulls off a title win at UFC 306, the debate surrounding the next title shot will rage on.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley vows to "open up" Merab Dvalishvili's cut at UFC 306

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024
Israel Adesanya
UFC

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya involved in New Zealand road rage incident: "I'm begging you to fight me!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya nearly had to use his striking prowess on the streets of New Zealand during a recent road-side altercation.

Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker goes off on Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler: "If you don’t want to fight me again, then shut up"

Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

Dan Hooker has had enough of his former foes Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Kyle Nelson
UFC

Kyle Nelson expects Steve Garcia to "gas" out at UFC Vegas 97 en route to second-round TKO

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

Kyle Nelson was supposed to get the biggest fight of his career as he was booked to face Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 97.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why Alexander Volkanovski should move to lightweight

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski should make the move to lightweight.

Jon Anik, MMA fan base, UFC

Jon Anik defends Belal Muhammad against ducking allegations

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

MMA coach Javier Mendez compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

MMA coach Javier Mendez has compared Jon Jones’ greatest of all time status to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Valentina Shevchenko, Wang Cong
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko reacts to former Muay Thai rival Wang Cong's warning following UFC debut win

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reacted humorously to Wang Cong’s callout following a successful promotional debut last month.

Casey Kenney
UFC

Former UFC fighter Casey Kenney released on bond after pleading not guilty to kidnapping and assault charges

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney has pleaded not guilty after being slapped with kidnapping and assault charges.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko responds to Alexa Grasso's claims that their relationship is in a "weird place"

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has responded to Alexa Grasso’s recent remarks about their relationship ahead of their UFC 306 trilogy.