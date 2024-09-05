Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t deserve title shot, pitches an alternate for UFC 306 winner
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t feel the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov deserves the next title shot after UFC 306.
Dvalishvili faces UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event next weekend in Las Vegas. After an unbeaten streak inside the Octagon, Dvalishvili finally earned his elusive title shot after an impressive win at UFC 298.
Dvalishvili is seen by many as potentially the toughest challenge to O’Malley’s title reign. But, other contenders like Nurmagomedov are waiting in the wings for a shot at the belt.
Nurmagomedov, after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi last month, is the next presumed title challenger for the Dvalishvili/O’Malley winner. While UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t outright tabbed Nurmagomedov for the next title shot, his surge up the rankings has made him a likely option.
But, Dvalishvili isn’t sold on Nurmagomedov’s case for a title fight.
Merab Dvalishvili: Deiveson Figueiredo deserves the next title shot
In a recent interview with CBS Sports‘s Shakiel Mahjouri, Dvalishvili discussed the next bantamweight title shot, excluding Nurmagomedov.
“He only fought one guy from the Top 15, and [Cory] Sandhagen gave him a hard time,” Dvalishvili said. “He’s fought nobody and they gave him number two? Yes, he got a win. He’s a good fighter for sure, but he hasn’t earned it to be here. Figueiredo deserves to fight for the belt because he beat three tough guys, one former champion he finished, and he dominated [Marlon] Vera. Beat Rob Font, and finished Cody Garbrandt…
“He’s a big name and he called me out respectfully,” Dvalishvili continued. “He’s more deserving. Umar? I’m not interested.”
As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t responded to Dvalishvili’s remarks. He’ll be in attendance at UFC 306.
Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo most recently defeated Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi. Figueiredo has won three consecutive fights since making the full-time move to bantamweight.
Dvalishvili is already in some hot water with White and the matchmakers. If he pulls off a title win at UFC 306, the debate surrounding the next title shot will rage on.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov