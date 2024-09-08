Dana White reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s retirement: “Incredible career he had”

By Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his take on legendary MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson announcing his retirement.

Demetrious Johnson ONE

During the ONE Championship 168 event, Johnson announced that he is walking away from pro MMA competition. “Mighty Mouse” leaves the sport having held UFC and ONE gold. He also snagged the record for the most successful consecutive UFC title defenses.

White has now weighed in on Johnson putting a bow on his history-making career.

Dana White Praises Demetrious Johnson Following Retirement Announcement

During a chat with John Morgan of Grind City Media, Dana White was complimentary of Demetrious Johnson’s accomplishments (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Yeah, I didn’t know that [he retired],” White said about Johnson when speaking to Grind City Media.

“Good for him. Incredible career he had. I never had a problem with Demetrious Johnson. Absolutely [he’s a UFC Hall of Famer].”

Johnson entered the UFC in 2011 from the WEC promotion. “Mighty Mouse” made history with his run as the UFC flyweight champion, but he ended up being traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren in 2018.

White said that despite Johnson’s exit from the UFC, he never had any issue with “Mighty Mouse.”

“Listen if you go back to when he was here, I was defending him from the fans,” White said. “Who’s defended Demetrious Johnson more than me?”

Johnson ends his career with a pro record of 34-4-1. His only career losses have come against Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, Adriano Moraes, and Brad Pickett. “Mighty Mouse” avenged his loss to Moraes, defeating him twice before putting an end to his fighting career.

Johnson’s final pro MMA bout took place in a trilogy bout against Moraes back in May 2023 in Broomfield, Colorado. “Mighty Mouse” successfully retained the ONE Flyweight Championship via unanimous decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

