UFC Paris: ‘Moicano vs. Saint-Denis’ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - September 6, 2024

We’re on the verge of UFC Paris as Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis prepare to battle it out in an important match-up.

Benoît Saint-Denis, Renato Moicano

Event: UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis
Date: Saturday, 28th September 2024
Location: Accor Arena (Paris, France)
Broadcast: ESPN+ (12pm EST prelims, 3pm EST main card)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Paris, France for what promises to be another blockbuster evening of fights. There are some fascinating match-ups littered throughout this card, and of course, the big headline is Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis. These two lightweights have both enjoyed some incredible moments inside the Octagon, and many are expecting them to deliver in a big way in the French capital.

RELATED: UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Fight Card and Start Times

Today, as per UFC.com, we’re going to have a look at the official card as it stands.

UFC Paris – Main Card (3pm EST)

Lightweight – Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Featherweight – William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito
Welterweight – Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle
Middleweight – Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen
Featherweight – Morgan Charriere vs. AJ Cunningham

UFC Paris – Prelims (12pm EST)

Lightweight – Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola
Light heavyweight – Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan
Women’s bantamweight – Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle
Light heavyweight – Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung
Lightweight – Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan
Women’s bantamweight – Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Ailin Perez
Flyweight – Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano
Lightweight – Ludovit Klein vs. Nikolas Motta

The main event is clearly going to appeal the most. However, between former title hopefuls and rising prospects, it really does feel like we could have quite a night of fights in front of what is bound to be an electric crowd.

Which fight are you most excited to see take place at UFC Paris? What will be next for the winner of the main event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Benoit Saint Denis Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Isaac Dulgarian

Isaac Dulgarian confident he will finish Brendon Marotte "early" at UFC Vegas 97: "I'm the better fighter"

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov responds to Merab Dvalishvili's dismissal of him getting the next bantamweight title shot

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s remarks about the next title shot.

Daniel Cormier, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier questions the intent behind Jorge Masvidal's UFC comeback: "Do fans care?"

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier questions whether or not Jorge Masvidal’s planned UFC comeback will bear the fruits of his labor.

Gilbert Burns
Sean Brady

Gilbert Burns hoping for a "war" against Sean Brady but expects to get him out of there quickly at UFC Vegas 97

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

Gilbert Burns is hoping his UFC Vegas 97 main event fight against Sean Brady will be a war.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul offers theory why the UFC hasn't booked Conor McGregor's return: "He has two fights left on his deal..."

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

Jake Paul believes that the UFC is holding back Conor McGregor from competing.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad

Kamaru Usman issues fiery retort to Belal Muhammad's "Corny, weak" diss track

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases announcement after parting ways with the UFC: "Some big changes are going on!"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has something in the works.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor hints at 2025 Irish Presidential run ahead of UFC comeback: "I am the only logical choice"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor seemingly has an eye on politics.

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 97, a pivotal welterweight bout goes down as Gilbert Burns takes on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Burns is a +150 underdog while the American is a -194 favorite on FanDuel.

Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili says Umar Nurmagomedov doesn't deserve title shot, pitches an alternate for UFC 306 winner

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t feel the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov deserves the next title shot after UFC 306.