UFC Paris: ‘Moicano vs. Saint-Denis’ Fight Card and Start Times
We’re on the verge of UFC Paris as Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis prepare to battle it out in an important match-up.
Event: UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis
Date: Saturday, 28th September 2024
Location: Accor Arena (Paris, France)
Broadcast: ESPN+ (12pm EST prelims, 3pm EST main card)
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Paris, France for what promises to be another blockbuster evening of fights. There are some fascinating match-ups littered throughout this card, and of course, the big headline is Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis. These two lightweights have both enjoyed some incredible moments inside the Octagon, and many are expecting them to deliver in a big way in the French capital.
Today, as per UFC.com, we’re going to have a look at the official card as it stands.
Il y a un an jour pour jour, 🇫🇷 Benoit Saint Denis faisait le travail à l’#UFCParis !
Il revient le 28 septembre face à Renato Moicano pour déchaîner l’Accor Arena 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ZRR0eMsvm
— UFC France (@UFCFRA) September 2, 2024
UFC Paris – Main Card (3pm EST)
Lightweight – Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Featherweight – William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito
Welterweight – Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle
Middleweight – Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen
Featherweight – Morgan Charriere vs. AJ Cunningham
UFC Paris – Prelims (12pm EST)
Lightweight – Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola
Light heavyweight – Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan
Women’s bantamweight – Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle
Light heavyweight – Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung
Lightweight – Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan
Women’s bantamweight – Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Ailin Perez
Flyweight – Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano
Lightweight – Ludovit Klein vs. Nikolas Motta
The main event is clearly going to appeal the most. However, between former title hopefuls and rising prospects, it really does feel like we could have quite a night of fights in front of what is bound to be an electric crowd.
Which fight are you most excited to see take place at UFC Paris? What will be next for the winner of the main event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
