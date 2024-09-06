UFC Paris: ‘Moicano vs. Saint-Denis’ Fight Card and Start Times

We’re on the verge of UFC Paris as Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis prepare to battle it out in an important match-up.

Event: UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis

Date: Saturday, 28th September 2024

Location: Accor Arena (Paris, France)

Broadcast: ESPN+ (12pm EST prelims, 3pm EST main card)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Paris, France for what promises to be another blockbuster evening of fights. There are some fascinating match-ups littered throughout this card, and of course, the big headline is Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis. These two lightweights have both enjoyed some incredible moments inside the Octagon, and many are expecting them to deliver in a big way in the French capital.

RELATED: UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Fight Card and Start Times

Today, as per UFC.com, we’re going to have a look at the official card as it stands.