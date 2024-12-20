Rodtang and Takeru set for historic kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2024

ONE Championship hasn’t closed out 2024 yet and the promotion is already in the process of making 2025 the biggest year yet.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

This past Monday, ONE announced that at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, 2025, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will collide with former three-division K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa. 

The striking icons will meet inside Tokyo, Japan’s Saitama Super Arena in a historic five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight. 

Rodtang became a superstar shortly after arriving in ONE Championship. “The Iron Man” has dominated the Muay Thai realm to become one of the sport’s biggest modern names. 

Across 17 promotional appearances in the striking arts, Rodtang has won 16 of them. And with each outing he’s continued to evolve and impress under the bright lights. The same rang true in his most recent battles against Jacob Smith in Muay Thai and Denis Puric in kickboxing. 

But Rodtang has long wanted a shot at Takeru, and he’ll finally get it in March. For his part, Takeru has entertained in consecutive firefights with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Thant Zin most recently. 

A harsh debut loss to Superlek and a victory over Thant Zin have prepared him for life inside ONE’s ranks though. With Rodtang waiting in the wings, ONE 172’s main event looks to be the biggest striking bout in recent history. 

The year-long anticipation between Rodtang and Takeru culminates at ONE 172

Fight fans have been waiting to see former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa throw down. 

Both men’s names are at the tip of everyone’s tongues. Ever since Takeru arrived in ONE, it’s been a matchup fans have been clamoring for.  

The duo were set to clash at ONE 165 in January, but an injury to Rodtang only delayed the bout. Since then, both men walked their own paths in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.  

Now, with momentum gained from entertaining firefights, Rodtang and Takeru will meet behind enemy lines in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena this coming March. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

