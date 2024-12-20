Rodtang and Takeru set for historic kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172  

ONE Championship hasn’t closed out 2024 yet and the promotion is already in the process of making 2025 the biggest year yet.

This past Monday, ONE announced that at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, 2025, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will collide with former three-division K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa.

The striking icons will meet inside Tokyo, Japan’s Saitama Super Arena in a historic five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Rodtang became a superstar shortly after arriving in ONE Championship. “The Iron Man” has dominated the Muay Thai realm to become one of the sport’s biggest modern names.

Across 17 promotional appearances in the striking arts, Rodtang has won 16 of them. And with each outing he’s continued to evolve and impress under the bright lights. The same rang true in his most recent battles against Jacob Smith in Muay Thai and Denis Puric in kickboxing.

But Rodtang has long wanted a shot at Takeru, and he’ll finally get it in March. For his part, Takeru has entertained in consecutive firefights with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Thant Zin most recently.

A harsh debut loss to Superlek and a victory over Thant Zin have prepared him for life inside ONE’s ranks though. With Rodtang waiting in the wings, ONE 172’s main event looks to be the biggest striking bout in recent history.