Former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie booked for return at UFC Paris

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will make her Octagon return at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Paris.

De Randamie, who made her return from a four-year absence back in April, will reportedly face Nora Cornolle on September 28th. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the de Randamie vs. Cornolle booking.

De Randamie made her long-awaited return to the cage in a loss to Norma Dumont back in April. Before that, she hadn’t fought since an April 2020 win over Julianna Peña due to various health issues.

De Randmie was one of the top bantamweight contenders before her lengthy absence from competition. She holds wins over the likes of Aspen Ladd, Raquel Pennington, and Holly Holm during her UFC tenure.