Former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie booked for return at UFC Paris

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will make her Octagon return at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Paris.
De Randamie, who made her return from a four-year absence back in April, will reportedly face Nora Cornolle on September 28th. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the de Randamie vs. Cornolle booking.
De Randamie made her long-awaited return to the cage in a loss to Norma Dumont back in April. Before that, she hadn’t fought since an April 2020 win over Julianna Peña due to various health issues.
De Randmie was one of the top bantamweight contenders before her lengthy absence from competition. She holds wins over the likes of Aspen Ladd, Raquel Pennington, and Holly Holm during her UFC tenure.
De Randmie will face a tough test in the surging Cornolle, who has won eight consecutive fights since her professional MMA debut in July 2021. She defeated Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision in her UFC debut in September before a wild knockout of Melissa Tonya Mullins in April.
Before signing with the UFC last year, Cornolle was a standout in promotional stints with UAE Warriors and Hexagone MMA. Six of her eight career wins have come by knockout.
The Frenchwoman Cornolle has also shown off an impressive grappling toolbox during her MMA career. A win over a former UFC titleholder in de Randamie could put her on the bantamweight title radar.
As for de Randamie, she’s looking to get back on track in her MMA career and prove she remains a dangerous out for the rest of the top bantamweights. To go with her run in MMA, she holds a 46-0 record in professional kickboxing.
The September 28th card in Paris has yet to have a main event booked. A lightweight matchup between Benoît Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano is reportedly in the works for the event.
