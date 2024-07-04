Jiří Procházka’s team says middleweight move is under consideration after UFC 303

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has a slew of options on the table after his second loss to Alex Pereira.

Procházka lost to Pereira’s in a short-notice main event booking at UFC 303 last Saturday in Las Vegas. After a win at UFC 300, Procházka got another light heavyweight title shot on weeks’ notice but fell short by head kick knockout.

Procházka’s second defeat to Pereira comes just seven months after falling to him for the then-vacant title at UFC 295. He defeated Aleksandar Rakić in a come-from-behind win at UFC 300.

After two losses to Pereira, Procházka is on the outside looking in on the light heavyweight title picture. He’s previously teased a future run at 185lbs, and according to his coach, he’s now seriously considering a new chapter.