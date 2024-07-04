Michael ‘Venom’ Page breaks silence after UFC 303 loss to Ian Machado Garry: “When defeat comes…”

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page addressed his following this week for the first time since his first promotional loss.

Page lost to Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision at UFC 303 last weekend. Garry won the fight with his grappling; stifling Page’s striking offense as the action played out.

This was Page’s first UFC defeat after a successful promotional debut in March. Before that, he signed with the UFC in free agency following a long tenure at Bellator.

The loss to Garry was a setback in the 37-year-old Page’s UFC title pursuits, but he remains laser-focused on achieving championship status despite the loss.