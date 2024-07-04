Michael ‘Venom’ Page breaks silence after UFC 303 loss to Ian Machado Garry: “When defeat comes…”
UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page addressed his following this week for the first time since his first promotional loss.
Page lost to Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision at UFC 303 last weekend. Garry won the fight with his grappling; stifling Page’s striking offense as the action played out.
This was Page’s first UFC defeat after a successful promotional debut in March. Before that, he signed with the UFC in free agency following a long tenure at Bellator.
The loss to Garry was a setback in the 37-year-old Page’s UFC title pursuits, but he remains laser-focused on achieving championship status despite the loss.
Michael ‘Venom’ Page posts optimistic message after first UFC loss
Page broke his social media hiatus following UFC 303 in a recent Instagram post.
“When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal,” Page posted Thursday.
Page won his UFC debut by defeating Kevin Holland unanimously at UFC 299. It was an impressive performance by Page, who used his point karate style to frustrate and shut down Holland at all levels.
Garry’s win over Page puts him right into the welterweight title mix. He called out the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov for his next fight, potentially later this year.
Page has never lost back-to-back fights in his professional MMA career. Before the loss at UFC 299, he hadn’t fallen short in the cage since a knockout loss to Douglas Lima at Bellator 221.
Page would go on to win six consecutive fights before a split-decision loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 281. After a knockout win over Goiti Yamauchi, he opted to sign with the UFC in free agency.
Page’s championship window might’ve been shut a bit after the loss at UFC 303, but he remains transfixed on bouncing back in his next Octagon appearance.