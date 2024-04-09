Georges St-Pierre opens up on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for mixed-rules fight: “I’m not that stupid”

By Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre once nearly fought Floyd Mayweather.

Georges St-Pierre, Floyd Mayweather

‘Rush’ hasn’t competed since a third-round submission victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. That victory saw Georges St-Pierre end a four-year layoff, to defeat ‘The Count’ in Madison Square Garden. While the Canadian later showed interest in fights against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, he never fought again.

Georges St-Pierre wound up retiring in February 2019. While he hasn’t fought since, he has received many fight offers. One interesting offer was discussed in a recent interview with Cover. In the interview, St-Pierre revealed that he was once offered a “mixed-rules” fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Much like Georges St-Pierre, ‘Money’ also last competed in 2017. That August, Floyd Mayweather knocked out Conor McGregor in the boxing ring to move to 50-0. Post-fight, the former champion retired, but has continued to compete in exhibition boxing matches. It seems that Mayweather was willing to take somewhat of a gamble and step into the octagon.

However, the rules of the potential fight with Georges St-Pierre weren’t really mixed. In the interview, the former UFC champion revealed that the bout would essentially be a boxing match, but in a cage with four-ounce gloves. The only meaningful difference would be that backfists were allowed. With a ruleset like that, St-Pierre had to decline.

RELATED: DANA WHITE TEASES CONOR MCGREGOR’S UFC RETURN: “COMING SOON”

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre discusses fight offer against Floyd Mayweather

“There was a promoter that wanted to organize [a fight between us]. The way they described it, it was a fair compromise between boxing and MMA.” Georges St-Pierre stated in the interview, revealing that he was once approached about a fight with Floyd Mayweather. “It was against Floyd Mayweather and I was retired. I was like ‘This one, I’m interested’, and they flew in.”

He continued, “I was in Austin, Texas. He flew in on a private plane, we had a dinner. I asked ‘What’s the deal?’ and he said it was a boxing fight in an octagonal ring. It was like, ‘Okay, but what’s the rules? What’s the compromise?’, Oh it’s an octagonal ring and you’re allowed to do spinning backfists. Well, it’s not really a fair compromise. Allow me to throw me kicks? No, he’ll never accept that. I said, ‘Okay, no kicks above the belt?’ No, that’s never going to work.”

“Allow me to throw him down? ‘Oh, he never wants to go to the floor!’ I’m like, I’m not saying going to the floor. I’m saying throw him down, take him down, and we stand back up. He’s like ‘No, no’… [At that point] forget it.” Georges St-Pierre concluded. “It’s a trap, I’m not that stupid… It didn’t work.”

While Georges St-Pierre could hypothetically fight Floyd Mayweather still, that seems unlikely. ‘Rush’ has revealed in recent interviews that he set a hard deadline for himself, to stop competing by the age of 40. Now 42 years old, it’s unlikely St-Pierre will ever compete again.

What do you make of this potential fight? Who do you think would’ve won? Georges St-Pierre or Floyd Mayweather?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Floyd Mayweather Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Zuffa LLC (Poirier)

Dustin Poirier names four UFC fighters who he'd pick to stop an Alien invasion, including one former opponent

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024
Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev should fight Dustin Poirier next: “Tsarukyan would be probably the lowest-selling fight”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier is explaining why Islam Makhachev should fight Dustin Poirier next and not the winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira celebrating
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira responds after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Charles Oliveira is responding after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan.

Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones should go after 'two-faced c*nt' drug sample collector for defamation of character

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Henry Cejudo is saying Jon Jones should go after the ‘two-faced c*nt’ drug sample collector for defamation of character.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje

Alexander Volkanovski backs Max Holloway to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has backed Max Holloway to get the job done and defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Raul Rosas Jr and Ricky Turcios

Coach reveals UFC "compensated" Ricky Turcios, claims Raul Rosas Jr. was cleared to fight at UFC Mexico City

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161 with Jim Miller and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

The 161st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 300 on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane hits back at Tom Aspinall's "ducking" accusations

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight star Ciryl Gane has hit back at Tom Aspinall for claiming that he has a history of ducking opponents.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Hand response
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes rival Jon Jones was "smart" to avoid faceoff

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes the undisputed champ Jon Jones was smart to avoid a faceoff with him.

Paulo Costa and UFC 298
Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa claims Sean Strickland turned down a fight against him, Strickland responds

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

UFC fighter Paulo Costa has claimed that Sean Strickland turned down a fight against him – which Sean has refuted.