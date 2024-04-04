Georges St-Pierre updates fans on his health ahead of potential combat sports return

By Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre got some encouraging news this week ahead of a potential return to fighting.

Georges St-Pierre

St-Pierre was supposed to make his combat sports return in December at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 grappling event. He was originally targeted to face former UFC foe Nick Diaz, but St-Pierre withdrew due to injury.

Four months later, St-Pierre looks in prime condition to potentially re-book the Diaz grappling match, or target another avenue to a fighting return.

Georges St-Pierre nearing possible combat sports comeback

In a recent tweet, St-Pierre revealed that he’s close to potentially returning to combat sports after his recent injury.

“Finally today I got the greenlight from the Doc to start back to go live slowly in Combat Sport,” St-Pierre tweeted Thursday.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain what St-Pierre’s timetable is for a return to combat sports, but he seems focused on making a competitive appearance a priority.

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since defeating Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217. He was targeted for a possible super fight with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2021, but Nurmagomedov remained retired.

St-Pierre is one of the greatest and most influential combat sports athletes of all time. He’s in the conversation for the all-time greatest UFC fighter after a legendary run inside the Octagon.

St-Pierre was also linked to a possible boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya in 2021, but that fight didn’t come to fruition. De La Hoya was then supposed to face UFC legend Vitor Belfort before withdrawing due to COVID-19.

St-Pierre and Diaz fought during the former’s second welterweight title reign at UFC 158. St-Pierre successfully retained the title by defeating Diaz by unanimous decision.

If St-Pierre wants to re-book the Diaz grappling match, he could appear on the mats by the end of the year. While his UFC fighting days are long over, he remains a key fixture of modern-day martial arts.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

