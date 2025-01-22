Geoff Neal reveals future plans in UFC welterweight division
UFC star Geoff Neal has revealed what he would like for himself in the welterweight division moving forward.
Throughout the course of his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Geoff Neal has always been willing to take on just about anybody. He’s been involved in some absolute wars along the way, too, experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
At this point in his career, Neal still seems pretty set on pursuing a world title. Yes, the welterweight division is looking pretty stacked right now, but he has the power necessary to compete with just about anyone.
In a recent interview, Neal spoke candidly about a few names he could see himself fighting in the near future.
Neal’s big plans
“(Prates) doesn’t interest me just because I want to fight up in the rankings. But the way things are looking and how the division’s looking, the only person that would make sense to fight ahead of me in the rankings is probably Gilbert (Burns),” Neal told Middle Easy.
“I don’t see anybody else wanting to fight me or they’re just kind of like, ‘I just won my last fight,’ and my last fight was against somebody who isn’t even ranked in our division. So, it’s a tough one, but Gilbert is like my ideal fight that I want to get, but if push comes to shove, I’ll fight Carlos too. April, I want to fight either one of those dudes.”
“Everybody’s durable until they get hit real hard. I’ve finished multiple durable opponents. I’m not going to go into the cage holding onto my durability. I’m just trying not to get hit in the face. I will not rely on no durability. I’m just going to move my f*cking head, but we’ll see. I look at a lot of his fights, and I still believe I’m better than him [Prates].”
