Geoff Neal reveals future plans in UFC welterweight division

UFC star Geoff Neal has revealed what he would like for himself in the welterweight division moving forward.

Throughout the course of his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Geoff Neal has always been willing to take on just about anybody. He’s been involved in some absolute wars along the way, too, experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

At this point in his career, Neal still seems pretty set on pursuing a world title. Yes, the welterweight division is looking pretty stacked right now, but he has the power necessary to compete with just about anyone.

In a recent interview, Neal spoke candidly about a few names he could see himself fighting in the near future.