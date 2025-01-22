Geoff Neal reveals future plans in UFC welterweight division

By Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

UFC star Geoff Neal has revealed what he would like for himself in the welterweight division moving forward.

Geoff Neal

Throughout the course of his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Geoff Neal has always been willing to take on just about anybody. He’s been involved in some absolute wars along the way, too, experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

RELATED: Geoff Neal was surprised to get Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308, eyes late TKO finish: “Everyone is durable until they get hit too many times”

At this point in his career, Neal still seems pretty set on pursuing a world title. Yes, the welterweight division is looking pretty stacked right now, but he has the power necessary to compete with just about anyone.

In a recent interview, Neal spoke candidly about a few names he could see himself fighting in the near future.

Neal’s big plans

“(Prates) doesn’t interest me just because I want to fight up in the rankings. But the way things are looking and how the division’s looking, the only person that would make sense to fight ahead of me in the rankings is probably Gilbert (Burns),” Neal told Middle Easy.

“I don’t see anybody else wanting to fight me or they’re just kind of like, ‘I just won my last fight,’ and my last fight was against somebody who isn’t even ranked in our division. So, it’s a tough one, but Gilbert is like my ideal fight that I want to get, but if push comes to shove, I’ll fight Carlos too. April, I want to fight either one of those dudes.”

“Everybody’s durable until they get hit real hard. I’ve finished multiple durable opponents. I’m not going to go into the cage holding onto my durability. I’m just trying not to get hit in the face. I will not rely on no durability. I’m just going to move my f*cking head, but we’ll see. I look at a lot of his fights, and I still believe I’m better than him [Prates].”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Geoff Neal UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends positive message to Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall finds Dana White's pound-for-pound shift "funny"

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Dana White declaring Islam Makhachev his new pound-for-pound #1 ahead of Jon Jones.

Dominick Cruz
Rob Font

Rob Font expects the best version of Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - January 22, 2025

UFC fighter Rob Font has said he expects to see the best version of Dominick Cruz when they collide at UFC Seattle.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway calls to defend BMF title in rematch against Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Max Holloway is open to rematching Charles Oliveira next time out.

Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC 311
Umar Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez explains why he wishes Umar Nurmagomedov told him he broke his hand at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Umar Nurmagomedov, wishes his fighter told him he broke his hand.

Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen

Aljamain Sterling eyeing matchup with Arnold Allen for UFC return: "Interested in seeing what my striking game looks like"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025
Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith reveals his UFC retirement fight is slated for April: "Win, lose, or draw, that's going to be it"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith will make his final walk to the cage later this year.

Daniel Cormier Arman Tsarukyan
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Arman Tsarukyan should be next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 311: "It has to be him!"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Arman Tsarukyan should still be next for Islam Makhachev.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith reveals he asked the UFC to compete in Power Slap

Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Anthony Smith says he asked Hunter Campbell and the UFC if he could compete in Power Slap.

Arman Tsarukyan
Josh Barnett

UFC legend shares theory on Arman Tsarukyan's back injury that forced him out of Islam Makhachev rematch

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

One legendary UFC name believes he knows exactly why Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of the UFC 311 main event.