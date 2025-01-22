Tom Aspinall finds Dana White’s pound-for-pound shift “funny”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Dana White declaring Islam Makhachev his new pound-for-pound #1 ahead of Jon Jones.

As we know, there’s one thing Tom Aspinall wants in this world above all else: an undisputed title shot. He wants to face Jon Jones, and he wants to do it sooner rather than later. The Englishman has jumped through every hoop necessary and now, he wants what he believes he deserves.

RELATED: Dana White makes bold guarantee for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: ‘I’ve been confident’

For the longest time, UFC president Dana White has seen Jones as his pound-for-pound #1 fighter in mixed martial arts. However, last weekend following UFC 311, Dana stated that he believed Islam Makhachev had now taken that spot.

Aspinall, as you can imagine, had a few thoughts on this.