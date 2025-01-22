Tom Aspinall finds Dana White’s pound-for-pound shift “funny”
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Dana White declaring Islam Makhachev his new pound-for-pound #1 ahead of Jon Jones.
As we know, there’s one thing Tom Aspinall wants in this world above all else: an undisputed title shot. He wants to face Jon Jones, and he wants to do it sooner rather than later. The Englishman has jumped through every hoop necessary and now, he wants what he believes he deserves.
For the longest time, UFC president Dana White has seen Jones as his pound-for-pound #1 fighter in mixed martial arts. However, last weekend following UFC 311, Dana stated that he believed Islam Makhachev had now taken that spot.
Aspinall, as you can imagine, had a few thoughts on this.
Aspinall’s view on White’s Makhachev shift
“Now we’re seeing Dana White coming out and saying that he’s the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world, Islam Makhachev,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “As we all know, to me, pound-for-pound is a lot of made-up stuff. I don’t look into that. But it’s just funny that he’s kind of jumped ship now from Jon Jones to Islam.
“Islam did what he was supposed to do: went out there, fought whoever was put in front of him, which is what a champion is supposed to do. Fought a guy that the UFC told him to fight, got the win, and he’s levels above anybody else in that division. He’s going to hold the belt for a long, long time, and that is something that I’m very excited for because I’m a massive Islam Makhachev fan.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
