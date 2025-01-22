Rob Font expects the best version of Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle

UFC fighter Rob Font has said he expects to see the best version of Dominick Cruz when they collide at UFC Seattle.

On February 22, Dominick Cruz will make the walk to the Octagon for the last time in his career. Following on from an iconic run, he is set to collide with Rob Font in what will serve as his last ever mixed martial arts contest.

For Cruz, inactivity has defined long spells of his time in the sport. In equal measure, though, he’s often regarded as one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time, and he has more than earned that title.

Ahead of their collision, Rob Font has given his thoughts on fighting Cruz at this stage in his career.