Rob Font expects the best version of Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle
UFC fighter Rob Font has said he expects to see the best version of Dominick Cruz when they collide at UFC Seattle.
On February 22, Dominick Cruz will make the walk to the Octagon for the last time in his career. Following on from an iconic run, he is set to collide with Rob Font in what will serve as his last ever mixed martial arts contest.
For Cruz, inactivity has defined long spells of his time in the sport. In equal measure, though, he’s often regarded as one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time, and he has more than earned that title.
Ahead of their collision, Rob Font has given his thoughts on fighting Cruz at this stage in his career.
Font’s Cruz prediction
“I’m not banking on his age to get me through this fight,” Font recently told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’m expecting the WEC Cruz to come out there trying to take my head off. I do believe this is going to be one of the toughest fights I’ve been in for a while.”
“He’s a smart dude. I’ve trained with him before, and I can tell you he’s smart,” Font said. “He was ahead of the game, most of the time, with his style. He’s always studying the game. He’s watching fights every weekend. He’s studying for his job and all that. So it’s not like I’m fighting some dude that’s stuck in 2009. He’s up to date with everything. This is going to be one of those types of fights that I’ve got to mature up and level up everywhere just to make sure I get this ‘W.’
“I would love to get in there, get my hand raised, have a beer with him, wait a couple of weeks and then go back to training with him. … I have nothing but respect for him.”
