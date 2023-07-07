Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou expected to be announced very soon

According to Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be announced shortly.

‘The Predator’ has long attempted to secure a high-profile boxing match. In January, Francis Ngannou left the UFC as heavyweight champion, becoming the first titleholder to do so since BJ Penn. Upon his exit, he stated that he planned to head to the boxing ring, and hopefully face Tyson Fury.

Since then, the two heavyweights have instead been linked to vastly different opponents. In April, Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL, ending his MMA free agency. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury began talks with Oleksandr Usyk for a historic heavyweight title fight. ‘The Gypsy King’ has been inactive since a December knockout win over Derek Chisora.

As a result, Francis Ngannou began talks with Deontay Wilder and many others. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ recently revealed that he met with the PFL for a potential fight in the cage with the former UFC champion. Furthermore, the MMA fighter also revealed that the two were in talks for a two-fight deal, one in boxing, and one in the cage.

However, those plans have now been blown up by Tyson Fury. Earlier this month, Frank Warren revealed that talks with Oleksandr Usyk went poorly, and their December clash was off. At the time, the promoter stated that something massive and game-changing was in the works for ‘The Gpysy King’.

It seems that game-changing fight is Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Earlier today, Ariel Helwani reported on Twitter that the two are expected to announce a deal to fight shortly. The news comes just a few days after Eddie Hearn stated that he heard the contest was in the works.

However, the head of Matchroom stated that the contest could be an exhibition. As of now, it’s unknown if the heavyweight contest will be a professionally sanctioned one. Furthermore, the location of the event, as well as the rounds, are unknown.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?