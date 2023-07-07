Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou expected to be announced very soon

By Josh Evanoff - July 7, 2023

According to Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be announced shortly.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ has long attempted to secure a high-profile boxing match. In January, Francis Ngannou left the UFC as heavyweight champion, becoming the first titleholder to do so since BJ Penn. Upon his exit, he stated that he planned to head to the boxing ring, and hopefully face Tyson Fury.

Since then, the two heavyweights have instead been linked to vastly different opponents. In April, Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL, ending his MMA free agency. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury began talks with Oleksandr Usyk for a historic heavyweight title fight. ‘The Gypsy King’ has been inactive since a December knockout win over Derek Chisora.

As a result, Francis Ngannou began talks with Deontay Wilder and many others. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ recently revealed that he met with the PFL for a potential fight in the cage with the former UFC champion. Furthermore, the MMA fighter also revealed that the two were in talks for a two-fight deal, one in boxing, and one in the cage.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER PAYS RESPECT TO JON JONES: “ONE OF THE MOST DOMINANT PEOPLE OF ALL-TIME”

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

However, those plans have now been blown up by Tyson Fury. Earlier this month, Frank Warren revealed that talks with Oleksandr Usyk went poorly, and their December clash was off. At the time, the promoter stated that something massive and game-changing was in the works for ‘The Gpysy King’.

It seems that game-changing fight is Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Earlier today, Ariel Helwani reported on Twitter that the two are expected to announce a deal to fight shortly. The news comes just a few days after Eddie Hearn stated that he heard the contest was in the works.

However, the head of Matchroom stated that the contest could be an exhibition. As of now, it’s unknown if the heavyweight contest will be a professionally sanctioned one. Furthermore, the location of the event, as well as the rounds, are unknown.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly "locked in" for December

Josh Evanoff - July 6, 2023
Jorge Masvidal and KSI
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal rejects potential fight with KSI: "That's the dude throwing elbows in boxing!"

Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2023

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has no interest in facing KSI, and he believes it’s mutual.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul eyeing MMA fight with Conor McGregor after Nate Diaz: "I'm not afraid"

Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2023

Boxing star Jake Paul is ready to step into the cage with Conor McGregor after his August clash with Nate Diaz.

Brendan Schaub
Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub reacts to rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury exhibition match

Susan Cox - July 5, 2023

Brendan Schaub is reacting to the rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury exhibition match.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Mark Zuckerberg

Logan Paul calls to face Paddy Pimblett on undercard of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "For free"

Josh Evanoff - July 4, 2023

Logan Paul badly wants to fight Paddy Pimblett on the undercard of a UFC event featuring Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Jose Aldo

VIDEO | Jose Aldo turns opponent into panic wrestler during boxing return

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023
Roy Jones Jr. Metaverse
Roy Jones Jr.

Video | Roy Jones Jr. earns a TKO victory in the first-ever boxing match in the Metaverse

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Roy Jones Jr. made history this past Friday (June 30), but perhaps not in the way fight fans envisioned.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou next but with a disappointing stipulation

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou next, but with a disappointing stipulation.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez

Undisputed vs. Undisputed: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo set for September 30th

Josh Evanoff - June 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez has had a bit of an opponent shake-up, and will now be facing Jermell Charlo in September.

KSI and Tommy Fury
KSI

KSI issues Tommy Fury ultimatum to sign contract: "You're meant to be the fighter!"

Josh Evanoff - June 30, 2023

It appears that YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI might not be boxing Tommy Fury next after all.