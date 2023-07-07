Daniel Cormier pays respect to Jon Jones: “One of the most dominant people of all-time”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones is the most dominant fighter in MMA history.

The rivalry between ‘DC’ and ‘Bones’ was one for the ages. They first faced off at UFC 182 in January 2015, as Jon Jones handed Daniel Cormier his first career loss by unanimous decision. However, the build to the contest was intense, and saw the two even engage in a press-conference brawl.

After the first fight, the feud only grew bigger. Their scheduled rematch at UFC 200 was canceled due to Jon Jones testing positive for clomifene, only making the two more bitter. Eventually, they rematched at UFC 214 in July 2017. Once again, Jon Jones won, this time knocking out Daniel Cormier to win the gold.

Ultimately, that win would later be overturned as Jon Jones failed a post-fight drug test. Nonetheless, his rivalry with Daniel Cormier is one of the most intense in promotional history. However, it is worth noting that the two have somewhat buried the hatchet over the last year. That’s likely why the commentator paid respect to his former foe earlier today.

During a live edition of the DC and RC podcast, Daniel Cormier was asked for his take on the most dominant fighter in UFC history. Surprisingly, he named Jon Jones, but not only for his win over him. He also praised his victories over former champions such as Rashad Evans and Lyoto Machida.

“It pains me to say this. But at No. 1 I gotta pay credit to the guy that beat me twice,” Daniel Cormier stated earlier today. “If you beat me, you’ve gotta be a bad boy. So, this is the deal, at number one I have Jon Jones. Not just because he beat me.”

He continued, “I’ve got Jon Jones number one because he beat me, he beat Rashad Evans, beat Rampage Jackson, he beat Shogun Rua, he beat Lyoto Machida. Jon Jones has beat probably nine or ten UFC champions over the course of his title reign. When you do that, regardless of what everyone thinks, you must be considered one of the most dominant people of all-time.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree?