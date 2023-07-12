Francis Ngannou’s manager reveals Tyson Fury payday will surpass total UFC career earnings: “By far”

Francis Ngannou is going to break the bank for his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

‘The Predator’ has long attempted to secure a boxing match with ‘The Gypsy King’. In January, Francis Ngannou became the first champion in decades to leave the UFC. At the time, the heavyweight stated that securing a boxing match was one of his main goals when a free agent.

While many, including UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, doubted him, the deal got done. Earlier this week, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou was announced, slated for October in Saudi Arabia. While there were claims from Eddie Hearn that the contest was an exhibition, that’s not the case.

In October, Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will go toe-to-toe for ten rounds in the boxing ring. Many are happy for the former UFC fighter to get a massive payday, and that includes Marquel Martin. The heavyweight’s longtime manager discussed the fight in a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

There, the manager was asked about Francis Ngannou’s payday for the boxing match with Tyson Fury. There, Martin stated that the purse from the contest will be more than his entire UFC career combined. Furthermore, it’s not even close, according to the representative.

“Oh my god, I mean. By far,” Marquel Martin answered when asked if Ngannou’s fight with Tyson Fury will be his highest-paid bout. “By far, by multiples. He would’ve had to fight, I don’t want to break a story, but.”

He continued, “I’ll just say, even while being champion, he would’ve had to fight multiple times just to [be in this ballpark]. Yeah, oh yeah [this is more than what the UFC offered in January].”

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?