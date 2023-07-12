Chelsea Chandler reveals talk of Ronda Rousey potentially returning to the UFC: “Money talks”

UFC women’s featherweight contender Chelsea Chandler has heard Ronda Rousey is returning.

‘Rowdy’ is one of the biggest stars to ever step into the octagon. First finding success in Strikeforce, Ronda Rousey ultimately impressed Dana White to introduce women into the company in November 2012. That turned out to be one of the best decisions that the UFC president ever made.

Ultimately, as the first women’s bantamweight champion, she dominated. From 2013 to 2015, Ronda Rousey scored dominant wins over names such as Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, and Liz Carmouche. However, she shockingly left the sport after one-sided losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2017.

Since then, Ronda Rousey has been in the WWE as one of their top attractions. However, over the last few months, there’s been murmurs of a potential return. With her WWE contract expiring later this year, a return to the UFC seems to make sense. Now, Chelsea Chandler has come forward to discuss the potential return.

The women’s featherweight contender is set to return opposite Norma Dumont this Saturday. At UFC Vegas 77 media day, Chelsea Chandler revealed that she’s personally heard talk of Ronda Rousey returning. Furthermore, the Nick Diaz Academy talent has heard the champion might return at 145 pounds.

“There really is no bantamweight champion, but I’ve been hearing that Ronda is coming back, ” Chelsea Chandler stated at UFC Vegas 77 media day earlier this week. “I heard she’s coming back at 45. So, you never know… If I go out there and put on the performance I plan on putting, I’ll welcome her to the 45 [division].”

She continued, “I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her and things change. People get better, and I think people are over her one-trick Pony armbar. But, money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again, and I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down. So I’d like to see it.”

What do you make of these comments from Chelsea Chandler? Do you want to see Ronda Rousey return?