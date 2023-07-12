Daniel Cormier apologizes to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ books boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I want to fumble your bag, too”

Daniel Cormier is apologizing to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ booked his coveted boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) departed the UFC earlier this year after failing to come to contract terms with the promotion.

‘The Predator’ became a sought-after free agent and ultimately signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in May of this year. It was a deal that gave Ngannou equity and leadership roles in the MMA company as well as letting him pursue outside boxing fights.

Many fans, commentators and fighters believed Ngannou had made an error in walking away from the UFC, with some (including Daniel Cormier) suggesting the fighter, hat in hand, request to be re-signed with the promotion.

With the announcement just yesterday that Francis Ngannou and WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury have secured a boxing match which will take place on Saturday, October 28th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, apologies have begun rolling in.

One of those apologizing is none other than Daniel Cormier, speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’ he said ‘I’m sorry’ to Francis:

“First off, I’m sorry, Francis. I want to fumble your bag, too, Francis. Can I ask you a question? Do you have to be a little bit naive to go out in that world like that and know your value to the point that you will even, when it looked dark, to stand on your loyal and go, ‘It’ll happen for me.’”

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Cormier, continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He’s going to make more money than he ever could have imagined making in his entire life because, guess what? They’re fighting in Saudi Arabia, which, somehow, literally just bought the PGA. Francis and Tyson Fury are going to make so much money. It’s a crazy, crazy turn of events for Francis Ngannou, but we are both insanely happy for him. I want to be wrong in this situation. I’m happy that he’s getting paid in that way.”

So while Cormier was skeptical, he’s now ‘insanely happy’ for the 36-year-old Ngannou.

Ngannou is scheduled to make his PFL debut in 2024, but for now all eyes will be set on watching Fury vs. Ngannou in the ring on October 28th.

What do you think of Cormier’s apology to Ngannou? Do you think ‘The Predator’ can defeat the ‘Gypsy King’?

