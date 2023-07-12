Daniel Cormier apologizes to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ books boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I want to fumble your bag, too”

By Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is apologizing to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ booked his coveted boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) departed the UFC earlier this year after failing to come to contract terms with the promotion.

‘The Predator’ became a sought-after free agent and ultimately signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in May of this year. It was a deal that gave Ngannou equity and leadership roles in the MMA company as well as letting him pursue outside boxing fights.

Many fans, commentators and fighters believed Ngannou had made an error in walking away from the UFC, with some (including Daniel Cormier) suggesting the fighter, hat in hand, request to be re-signed with the promotion.

With the announcement just yesterday that Francis Ngannou and WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury have secured a boxing match which will take place on Saturday, October 28th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, apologies have begun rolling in.

One of those apologizing is none other than Daniel Cormier, speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’ he said ‘I’m sorry’ to Francis:

“First off, I’m sorry, Francis. I want to fumble your bag, too, Francis. Can I ask you a question? Do you have to be a little bit naive to go out in that world like that and know your value to the point that you will even, when it looked dark, to stand on your loyal and go, ‘It’ll happen for me.’”

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Cormier, continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He’s going to make more money than he ever could have imagined making in his entire life because, guess what? They’re fighting in Saudi Arabia, which, somehow, literally just bought the PGA. Francis and Tyson Fury are going to make so much money. It’s a crazy, crazy turn of events for Francis Ngannou, but we are both insanely happy for him. I want to be wrong in this situation. I’m happy that he’s getting paid in that way.”

So while Cormier was skeptical, he’s now ‘insanely happy’ for the 36-year-old Ngannou.

Ngannou is scheduled to make his PFL debut in 2024, but for now all eyes will be set on watching Fury vs. Ngannou in the ring on October 28th.

What do you think of Cormier’s apology to Ngannou? Do you think ‘The Predator’ can defeat the ‘Gypsy King’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to recent training session with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, ‘The Great’ responds

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023
Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval confirms he was initially set for UFC 290 post-fight face-off

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval has confirmed he was set for a UFC 290 face-off until Israel Adesanya’s antics.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev coach leaks his pupil’s next opponent, and it’s not Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach Azamat “Ozzy” Dugulubgov has seemingly revealed who his next opponent inside the Octagon will be.

Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen warns Conor McGregor that Israel Adesanya is coming for his spot: “ Izzy is coming for top draw in this sport”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes there is a chance Israel Adesanya could overtake Conor McGregor and become the biggest draw in the UFC.

Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dominick Cruz expresses concern over Stipe Miocic’s training regiment: “You’re not fighting a fire, you’re fighting Jon Jones”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Dominick Cruz has questioned the training of Stipe Miocic ahead of his UFC 295 clash with Jon Jones later this year.

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney plans to prove Nazim Sadykhov is not the "guy he thinks he is" with a first-round finish at UFC Vegas 77

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023
Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Logan Paul

Bruce Buffer explains why he wants to see Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bruce Buffer is interested in seeing Logan Paul face Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Bo Nickal and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Bo Nickal calls Dricus Du Plessis "easy money" if they ever fight

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bo Nickal expects that he and Dricus Du Plessis will fight in the future.

Jimmy Crute
UFC

Jimmy Crute announces he is "stepping away" from MMA until he has a "healthy and sustainable mindset"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Jimmy Crute will be stepping away from MMA.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee explains why he is retiring from MMA at age 30

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Kevin Lee has opened up on why he decided to retire at age 30.