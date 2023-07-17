Michael Page announces he is a free agent and plans to “explore what else is out there”

Michael Page plans to ‘explore the waters’

Michael Page revealed his contract had a few months left on it after his last win, but the time ran out, which was a surprise to him. He says Bellator is usually quick to try and renovate but with talks of a potential sale, ‘MVP’ believes it could be a good thing as it will allow him to see what his true value is.

“I think there’s a lot going on in the back office with their potential transition as well, and new owners, and so on and so forth,” Michael Page added. “So yeah, I definitely feel like they kind of missed something there, but I think things happen for a reason in my opinion. I think it all happened for me to be able to have this space now and to make this decision, to actually say to myself, ‘OK cool, let me explore the waters in the MMA ocean and see what bites.”

Michael Page is currently 21-2 as a pro and coming off the win over Yamachui. Prior to that, he suffered a controversial split decision to Logan Storley for the interim Bellator welterweight title. In his career, Page holds notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, David Rickels, and Ross Houston among others.