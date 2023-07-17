Michael Page announces he is a free agent and plans to “explore what else is out there”

By Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

Michael Page is officially a free agent.

Michael Page

Page has been in Bellator since 2014, where he participated in his sixth pro fight. Since then, he has gone 17-2 in the promotion and is ranked second at welterweight. However, following his 26-second win over Goiti Yamauchi due to injury, Page revealed on The MMAHour that he is now a free agent and is set to explore his options.

“I am currently unemployed,” Michael Page said. “I think it’s time for me to just explore what else is out there. It doesn’t mean I’m not going to go back with Bellator. It just means I want to see what other people think of ‘MVP.’”

Michael Page plans to ‘explore the waters’

Michael Page revealed his contract had a few months left on it after his last win, but the time ran out, which was a surprise to him. He says Bellator is usually quick to try and renovate but with talks of a potential sale, ‘MVP’ believes it could be a good thing as it will allow him to see what his true value is.

“I think there’s a lot going on in the back office with their potential transition as well, and new owners, and so on and so forth,” Michael Page added. “So yeah, I definitely feel like they kind of missed something there, but I think things happen for a reason in my opinion. I think it all happened for me to be able to have this space now and to make this decision, to actually say to myself, ‘OK cool, let me explore the waters in the MMA ocean and see what bites.”

Michael Page is currently 21-2 as a pro and coming off the win over Yamachui. Prior to that, he suffered a controversial split decision to Logan Storley for the interim Bellator welterweight title. In his career, Page holds notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, David Rickels, and Ross Houston among others.

