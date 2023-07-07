Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic slated for UFC 295 in November

By Josh Evanoff - July 7, 2023

The deal is finally done, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is set for UFC 295 in November.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, UFC

‘Bones’ made his long-awaited return to the cage in March against Ciryl Gane. While the former light-heavyweight repeatedly called for a clash with Stipe Miocic, it failed to come to fruition. As a result, Jon Jones faced ‘Bon Gamin’ in the main event of UFC 285, and made quick work in his return.

In the pay-per-view main event, Jon Jones won by first-round submission. In the process, he earned the UFC’s heavyweight title left vacant by Francis Ngannou in January. Following the submission win, he called out Stipe Miocic in his post-fight speech. The former champion was sitting cage side for the contest and seemed down for the fight.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER PAYS RESPECT TO JON JONES: “ONE OF THE MOST DOMINANT PEOPLE OF ALL-TIME”

Jon Jones punches Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

While there were some stops and starts in the process, the fight is now official. The news was announced by Dana White in the UFC 290 weigh-in stream earlier today. There, he revealed that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline the promotion’s return to New York in November. The card will once again be held at the historic Madison Square Garden venue.

For Stipe Miocic, the fight will be his first since his March 2021 rematch with Francis Ngannou. The contest took place three years after their first outing, when ‘The Predator’ lost by a lopsided decision. However, in the rematch at UFC 260, the former champion lost by second-round knockout.

Nonetheless, the fight is expected to be arguably the biggest of the year. As of now, no other fights have been added to UFC 295. However, with the main event set, the rest of the card will likely fall into place shortly.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got? Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?

