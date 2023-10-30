Francis Ngannou reveals Deontay Wilder talks have begun for potential PFL fight: “He’s really serious about the MMA”

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou might end up welcoming Deontay Wilder to the cage in 2024.

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his boxing debut over the weekend in Saudi Arabia against Tyson Fury. Despite entering the contest a massive underdog, Francis Ngannou nearly upset ‘The Gypsy King’. While he suffered a split-decision loss, he was praised by many, including Eddie Hearn, Mike Tyson, and more.

Quickly, many speculated that Francis Ngannou wouldn’t be leaving the world of boxing. Many, including Malik Scott, stated that the PFL heavyweight should face Deontay Wilder next. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is currently unbooked, having had his scheduled December bout with Anthony Joshua fall apart.

However, it seems that Francis Ngannou will be returning to the world of MMA after all. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC champion confirmed that there were ongoing talks with Deontay Wilder. However, those talks are for a fight in the PFL, and not a bout in the boxing ring.

“I think that’s a good idea. In fact, we’ve spoken about that, it’s been in the discussion,” Francis Ngannou responded on The MMA Hour when asked about a PFL fight with the boxer. “So that’s something that can potentially happen. Deontay Wilder for a couple of months, for a little while now, has been training MMA.”

He continued, “Oh yeah, because there are options here. Nothing is set, but something has been coming to my attention. So that’s something that makes sense, and he’s really serious about the MMA. I know a lot of people are like ‘Do this in boxing, do this in MMA’ but I think Deontay Wilder is very interested in MMA. Even for him to step into the octagon for MMA, and MMA only.”

“But, again, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be a different base for him. Unlike this time when I was climbing the mountain, he’s going to be climbing the mountain.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL?