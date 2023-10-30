Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili reportedly in the works for January 2024

By Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

UFC bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili will reportedly meet next year.

Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili

‘Triple C’ has been out of action since his long-awaited return in May against Aljamain Sterling. The fight was Henry Cejudo’s first in over three years and he suffered a close decision defeat. Following the defeat, he called out ‘The Funk Master’s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, for a title-eliminator bout. However, the former champion was later booked for a canceled fight with Marlon Vera.

As of now, ‘The Machine’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Petr Yan in March. At the time, Merab Dvalishvili figured that win would be enough to grant him a title shot. However, after Sean O’Malley won bantamweight gold in August, he began targeting a rematch with Marlon Vera.

With that in mind, it seems that Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili makes a fair bit of sense. The UFC seemed to believe so as well, according to a recent report from Giori Kokiashvili. On social media, he revealed that the bantamweights were finalizing a bout for January 2024.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SAYS KHAMZAT CHIMAEV MISSED THE CHANCE TO CREATE HYPE WITH HIS POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW AT UFC 294: “HE DOESN’T TAKE THAT OPPORTUNITY”

Merab Dvalishvili

(via Zuffa LLC)

As of now, the contracts haven’t been signed, nor has the fight been announced by the promotion. Furthermore, no date has been announced for Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Although, UFC 297 is slated for Canada that month, and doesn’t have many high-profile bouts announced as of now.

Nonetheless, this fight will come at a good time for both contenders. Sean O’Malley’s first title defense against Marlon Vera is reportedly being eyed for early 2024. Although, that bout too, has yet to be announced by the company as of now.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got in this bantamweight clash? Henry Cejudo or Merab Dvalishili?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC

Francis Ngannou says he'd "like to know" Dana White's thoughts after his boxing match with Tyson Fury

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says he can “relate” to Alexander Volkanovski’s comments about needing to stay active: “I must return to my way of living”

Susan Cox - October 30, 2023

Conor McGregor is saying he can ‘relate’ to Alexander Volkanovski’s comments about needing to stay active.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to talk of Khamzat Chimaev receiving the next title shot against Sean Strickland: “I have this weird feeling”

Susan Cox - October 30, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting to talk of Khamzat Chimaev receiving the next title shot against Sean Strickland.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev suffered a torn ligament, not a broken hand, in UFC 294 win over Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly suffered a torn ligament as opposed to a broken hand in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley
UFC

Devin Haney sends warning to Sean O’Malley following controversial Fury vs. Ngannou result, ‘Suga’ responds

Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

Devin Haney has a warning for UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou

Conor McGregor weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result

Chris Taylor - October 28, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya claims hiatus will last until 2027: "I’ll see you then"

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2023

Israel Adesanya claims he will be taking a couple of years off.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall opens as the underdog against Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2023

Tom Aspinall has opened as the betting underdog for his interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Leon Edwards and Ian Garry
Leon Edwards

Ian Garry reveals that Leon Edwards had him kicked out of Team Renegade: "Someone is weak-minded"

Josh Evanoff - October 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry won’t be training with Leon Edwards any time soon.

Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman uncertain about his next move after UFC 294 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t know what his next step will be.