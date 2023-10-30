Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili reportedly in the works for January 2024

UFC bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili will reportedly meet next year.

‘Triple C’ has been out of action since his long-awaited return in May against Aljamain Sterling. The fight was Henry Cejudo’s first in over three years and he suffered a close decision defeat. Following the defeat, he called out ‘The Funk Master’s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, for a title-eliminator bout. However, the former champion was later booked for a canceled fight with Marlon Vera.

As of now, ‘The Machine’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Petr Yan in March. At the time, Merab Dvalishvili figured that win would be enough to grant him a title shot. However, after Sean O’Malley won bantamweight gold in August, he began targeting a rematch with Marlon Vera.

With that in mind, it seems that Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili makes a fair bit of sense. The UFC seemed to believe so as well, according to a recent report from Giori Kokiashvili. On social media, he revealed that the bantamweights were finalizing a bout for January 2024.

As of now, the contracts haven’t been signed, nor has the fight been announced by the promotion. Furthermore, no date has been announced for Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Although, UFC 297 is slated for Canada that month, and doesn’t have many high-profile bouts announced as of now.

Nonetheless, this fight will come at a good time for both contenders. Sean O’Malley’s first title defense against Marlon Vera is reportedly being eyed for early 2024. Although, that bout too, has yet to be announced by the company as of now.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got in this bantamweight clash? Henry Cejudo or Merab Dvalishili?