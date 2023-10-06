Derek Brunson books November PFL debut against former champion Ray Cooper III

Derek Brunson has booked his first PFL fight opposite former tournament champion Ray Cooper III.

The longtime UFC veteran was released out of the blue last month. At the time, Derek Brunson was scheduled for a November fight with Roman Dolidze but chose to part ways with the company. Suddenly, last night, the longtime middleweight contender signed with the PFL. Furthermore, he’s already got his first opponent in the form of Ray Cooper III.

‘Bradda Boy’ is a name that will stand out to many MMA fans despite not fighting in the UFC. Ray Cooper III is one of PFL’s homegrown stars, having won the welterweight tournament twice. Now, in November, he will move up to middleweight to face Derek Brunson.

The news was announced by the promotion earlier today. As of now, Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson is expected to go down on PFL 10 on November 24th. That event will also be the last card of the year for the company, as it will feature the championship bouts from their 2023 season.

However, PFL 10 does feature other high-profile matchups that don’t have any title on the line. Kayla Harrison is set to return against Julia Budd on the main card, with Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, also slated for the event. Now, a middleweight tilt between Ray Cooper III and Derek Brunson has been added.

For his part, the former welterweight champion hasn’t fought in over a year. He last scored a knockout win over Brett Cooper last July, bringing him to seven wins in his eight most recent cage appearances. He will now look to spoil Derek Brunson’s PFL debut later this year up at middleweight.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got? Derek Brunson vs. Ray Cooper III?