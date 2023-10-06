Derek Brunson books November PFL debut against former champion Ray Cooper III

By Josh Evanoff - October 6, 2023

Derek Brunson has booked his first PFL fight opposite former tournament champion Ray Cooper III.

Derek Brunson and Ray Cooper III

The longtime UFC veteran was released out of the blue last month. At the time, Derek Brunson was scheduled for a November fight with Roman Dolidze but chose to part ways with the company. Suddenly, last night, the longtime middleweight contender signed with the PFL. Furthermore, he’s already got his first opponent in the form of Ray Cooper III.

‘Bradda Boy’ is a name that will stand out to many MMA fans despite not fighting in the UFC. Ray Cooper III is one of PFL’s homegrown stars, having won the welterweight tournament twice. Now, in November, he will move up to middleweight to face Derek Brunson.

The news was announced by the promotion earlier today. As of now, Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson is expected to go down on PFL 10 on November 24th. That event will also be the last card of the year for the company, as it will feature the championship bouts from their 2023 season.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL REPORTEDLY IN EARLY TALKS WITH MATT RIDDLE FOR POTENTIAL FIGHT FOLLOWING WWE RELEASE

ray-cooper-iii

PhotoCred: KHON

However, PFL 10 does feature other high-profile matchups that don’t have any title on the line. Kayla Harrison is set to return against Julia Budd on the main card, with Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, also slated for the event. Now, a middleweight tilt between Ray Cooper III and Derek Brunson has been added.

For his part, the former welterweight champion hasn’t fought in over a year. He last scored a knockout win over Brett Cooper last July, bringing him to seven wins in his eight most recent cage appearances. He will now look to spoil Derek Brunson’s PFL debut later this year up at middleweight.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got? Derek Brunson vs. Ray Cooper III?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Derek Brunson Professional Fighters League (PFL) Ray Cooper lll

Related

Derek Brunson

PFL signs Derek Brunson after UFC exit, intends to compete in $1 million dollar light-heavyweight tournament

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023
Anthony Pettis and Cedric Doumbe
Cedric Doumbe

Anthony Pettis already eyeing a future fight with Cedric Doumbe: "Biggest fight in PFL history"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023

PFL lightweight contender Anthony Pettis is already eyeing Cedric Doumbe.

Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cedric Doumbe feels the UFC 'f*cked up' by letting him sign with PFL: "It is what it is"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023

PFL welterweight contender Cedric Doumbe feels the UFC badly messed up by letting him go.

Cedric Doumbe, PFL, KO, MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe earns nine-second KO in PFL debut (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Former two-time Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe scored a nine-second knockout in his highly anticipated PFL debut this afternoon in Paris.

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he signed with PFL over other promotions: "It was day and night"

Josh Evanoff - September 22, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has explained how he found himself in the PFL.

Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson turns his attention to Jake Paul following UFC release

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023
Derek Brunson
UFC

Three fighters removed from the UFC active roster including Derek Brunson

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

Derek Brunson is among three fighters who have been removed from the UFC active roster.

Kayla Harrison and Julia Budd
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison announces November return against Julia Budd: "I'm back, but different"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2023

Former PFL tournament champion Kayla Harrison will return against Julia Budd later this year.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go back-and-forth over rejected PFL rematch: "Go back to your daddy Dana"

Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023

The saga between PFL star Jake Paul and former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz continues.

Donn Davis, Dana White, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dana White responds to Donn Davis' fighter pay comments: “I do see them waste unbelievable amounts of money”

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023

Regarding fighter pay, Dana White and the UFC’s stance has not changed in recent years.