WBC president declares Francis Ngannou a top 10 heavyweight in official rankings

Francis Ngannou Gets WBC Rankings Status

After the fight, MMAJunkie got a chance to briefly speak with Ngannou’s coach Dewey Cooper. Cooper told Mike Bohn that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman will be introducing Francis Ngannou to the official rankings of the sanctioning body.

“Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, said he’s going to rank him in the top 10 because he’s better than most of the heavyweights in the top 10. He said that in the ring,” Cooper said.

Ngannou has been largely praised for his performance against “The Gypsy King.” UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier made quite the statement on his YouTube channel following the fight.

“Francis Ngannou proved that he is the baddest man on the planet,” Cormier said. “Why? Because he was the heavyweight champion of the UFC, and he fought the lineal heavyweight champion of the world to a split decision. Tyson Fury could not fight Francis Ngannou in mixed martial arts in the way that Francis fought Tyson in boxing. There’s no way a fight between any boxer and the UFC heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts goes to that type of decision. It was the most impressive performance I’ve ever seen for a guy outside of the realm of expertise.”