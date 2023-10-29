WBC president declares Francis Ngannou a top 10 heavyweight in official rankings

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou went from being a massive underdog in a boxing match with Tyson Fury, to being a top 10 WBC heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

Ngannou stunned the boxing world when he gave Fury a world of trouble in their clash on Saturday night (October 28). Fury found himself on the canvas, and struggled with Ngannou’s pressure at times. In the end, Fury did enough in the eyes of two of the ringside judges to earn the split nod after 10 rounds of action.

RELATED: EDDIE HEARN SLAMS TYSON FURY FOR “LOSING” TO “COMPLETE NOVICE” FRANCIS NGANNOU: “LET AJ END HIS CAREER”

Francis Ngannou Gets WBC Rankings Status

After the fight, MMAJunkie got a chance to briefly speak with Ngannou’s coach Dewey Cooper. Cooper told Mike Bohn that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman will be introducing Francis Ngannou to the official rankings of the sanctioning body.

“Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, said he’s going to rank him in the top 10 because he’s better than most of the heavyweights in the top 10. He said that in the ring,” Cooper said.

Ngannou has been largely praised for his performance against “The Gypsy King.” UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier made quite the statement on his YouTube channel following the fight.

“Francis Ngannou proved that he is the baddest man on the planet,” Cormier said. “Why? Because he was the heavyweight champion of the UFC, and he fought the lineal heavyweight champion of the world to a split decision. Tyson Fury could not fight Francis Ngannou in mixed martial arts in the way that Francis fought Tyson in boxing. There’s no way a fight between any boxer and the UFC heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts goes to that type of decision. It was the most impressive performance I’ve ever seen for a guy outside of the realm of expertise.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

