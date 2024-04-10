VIDEO | Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou’s punching force record ahead of UFC 300
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s power is uncommon amongst uncommon men, even Francis Ngannou.
Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against the returning Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. He won the then-vacant title by finishing Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 after Hill vacated the belt due to injury.
Pereira’s rise to UFC stardom is unprecedented. In just a handful of professional MMA fights, the former Glory Kickboxing champion has won UFC titles in two divisions.
One element of Pereira’s skillset that is particularly unique is his punching power. Recent knockouts of Sean Strickland and Procházka have exemplified his superior strength.
Ngannou, who parted ways with the UFC in 2023, set the standard for punching power during his time in the Octagon. He notched the UFC PI record for punching force, but it appears there’s now a new record-holder.
Alex Pereira shows off ridiculous power ahead of UFC 300
Watch Pereira appear to break Ngannou’s punching force record below, as originally shown in an Instagram story post.
Alex Pereira hitting a score of 191,796 on the PowerKube. 🤯
Francis Ngannou recorded a score of 129,161 back in 2018. 😳#UFC300
— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 10, 2024
The clip above appears to be legitimate, as demonstrated by Pereira’s score showing up on a nearby monitor. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t shared anything regarding Pereira’s apparent record-breaking punch.
What makes Pereira’s record-breaking right hand even more impressive is the fact that he’s primarily known for the power in his left hand. His left hook has given all of his UFC opponents fits inside the Octagon.
Pereira debuted in the UFC at UFC 268, knocking out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee. He went on a tear in the UFC middleweight division, including a title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.
After falling to Adesanya in their UFC 287 rematch, Pereira appears in peak form in the UFC light heavyweight division. He cut an enormous amount of weight to make the 185lb limit during his middleweight stint.
UFC president Dana White infamously compared Ngannou’s power to a Ford Escort ahead of the former heavyweight titleholder’s first fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. He went on to lose to Miocic by unanimous decision.
Pereira will look to continue on the winning track when he meets Hill on Saturday night. If the above clip is any indication of how he’ll perform, Pereira appears in peak shape ahead of his first light heavyweight title defense.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Francis Ngannou UFC