VIDEO | Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou’s punching force record ahead of UFC 300

Alex Pereira shows off ridiculous power ahead of UFC 300

Watch Pereira appear to break Ngannou’s punching force record below, as originally shown in an Instagram story post.

Alex Pereira hitting a score of 191,796 on the PowerKube. 🤯 Francis Ngannou recorded a score of 129,161 back in 2018. 😳#UFC300 pic.twitter.com/PAnmQgerds — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 10, 2024

The clip above appears to be legitimate, as demonstrated by Pereira’s score showing up on a nearby monitor. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t shared anything regarding Pereira’s apparent record-breaking punch.

What makes Pereira’s record-breaking right hand even more impressive is the fact that he’s primarily known for the power in his left hand. His left hook has given all of his UFC opponents fits inside the Octagon.

Pereira debuted in the UFC at UFC 268, knocking out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee. He went on a tear in the UFC middleweight division, including a title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

After falling to Adesanya in their UFC 287 rematch, Pereira appears in peak form in the UFC light heavyweight division. He cut an enormous amount of weight to make the 185lb limit during his middleweight stint.

UFC president Dana White infamously compared Ngannou’s power to a Ford Escort ahead of the former heavyweight titleholder’s first fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. He went on to lose to Miocic by unanimous decision.

Pereira will look to continue on the winning track when he meets Hill on Saturday night. If the above clip is any indication of how he’ll perform, Pereira appears in peak shape ahead of his first light heavyweight title defense.