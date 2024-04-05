Video | Powerbomb backfires for Chelsea Hackett at PFL San Antonio
PFL fighter Chelsea Hackett lived to regret her powerbomb attempt at PFL San Antonio in a loss to Jena Bishop.
As we know in the Professional Fighters League, getting quick finishes is always a good route forward. In their league format, it can only benefit you to get more points on the board – and that comes from quick finishes. Last night, Bishop was all over Hackett from the word go as she attempted to make a quick impression.
For Hackett, she was fighting a tough battle from the word go with Bishop constantly going after her for the finish. At one point, she was attempting to lock in an armbar, with Hackett opting to try and powerbomb her way out of it.
The move backfired and, within seconds, she was left tapping out to a nasty armbar as seen below.
QUICK 6️⃣! Bishop goes straight to the top of the Women's Flyweight Standings!!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW
🇺🇸ESPN+
🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/EQqsUM1G5I
— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 4, 2024
Bishop topples Hackett
We’ve certainly seen moves like this work before. However, in this instance, Hackett was dealing with someone in Bishop that wasn’t willing to give up. It was quick, it was decisive, and it’s exactly the kind of way you want to kickstart your campaign.
PFL is making a concerted effort to become a valid alternative to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Of course, one of the ways they can do that is by putting on entertaining fights. It may not have been the most competitive affair, but this was certainly the kind of statement you want to make.
What did you make of Chelsea Hackett’s decision to go for a powerbomb? Did you watch last night’s event and if so, what was your favorite fight and would you tune in again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
