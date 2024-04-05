Video | Powerbomb backfires for Chelsea Hackett at PFL San Antonio

By Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

PFL fighter Chelsea Hackett lived to regret her powerbomb attempt at PFL San Antonio in a loss to Jena Bishop.

Chelsea Hackett

As we know in the Professional Fighters League, getting quick finishes is always a good route forward. In their league format, it can only benefit you to get more points on the board – and that comes from quick finishes. Last night, Bishop was all over Hackett from the word go as she attempted to make a quick impression.

RELATED: PFL’s Donn Davis opens up on possibility of signing Conor McGregor when ‘The Notorious’ hits free agency: “We’re ready”

For Hackett, she was fighting a tough battle from the word go with Bishop constantly going after her for the finish. At one point, she was attempting to lock in an armbar, with Hackett opting to try and powerbomb her way out of it.

The move backfired and, within seconds, she was left tapping out to a nasty armbar as seen below.

Bishop topples Hackett

We’ve certainly seen moves like this work before. However, in this instance, Hackett was dealing with someone in Bishop that wasn’t willing to give up. It was quick, it was decisive, and it’s exactly the kind of way you want to kickstart your campaign.

PFL is making a concerted effort to become a valid alternative to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Of course, one of the ways they can do that is by putting on entertaining fights. It may not have been the most competitive affair, but this was certainly the kind of statement you want to make.

What did you make of Chelsea Hackett’s decision to go for a powerbomb? Did you watch last night’s event and if so, what was your favorite fight and would you tune in again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Cris Cyborg

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024
Taila Santos
Taila Santos

Former title challenger Taila Santos opens up on her unexpected departure from the UFC: “I wasn’t very happy”

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Former UFC title contender Taila Santos has given her thoughts on her unexpected release from the promotion.

Savannah Marshall
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former boxing world champion Savannah Marshall to make PFL debut in June

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Former women’s boxing champion Savannah Marshall will make her PFL debut on June 8th.

Cris Cyborg
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cris Cyborg refutes Donn Davis’ claim that their business relationship is totally fine: “I want a meeting in person”

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2024

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has refuted the idea that her relationship with PFL boss Donn Davis is in a positive place.

PFL's Donn Davis, Conor McGregor
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis opens up on possibility of signing Conor McGregor when 'The Notorious' hits free agency: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2024

PFL’s Donn Davis is ready to make a big splash in free agency, and that could involve Conor McGregor.

Francis Ngannou, Cris Cyborg

PFL announces summer pay-per-view event featuring promotional debuts of Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2024
Cedric Doumbe, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cedric Doumbe puts blame on Marc Goddard for odd PFL Europe loss: "He didn't want to listen to me!"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2024

PFL star Cedric Doumbe feels that his loss to Baissangour Chamsoudinov was thanks to Marc Goddard.

Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

WATCH | Cedric Doumbe suffers third-round stoppage loss in odd fashion: "That is the referee's fault"

Cole Shelton - March 7, 2024

Cedric Doumbe suffered a third-round stoppage in odd fashion on Thursday at PFL Europe 1.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou reveals retirement timeline ahead of Anthony Joshua boxing match: "That's where my mind is at"

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou only has a few more years of fighting left in him.

AJ McKee
Exclusive MMA Interviews

AJ McKee says he was "always keen on" re-signing with Bellator, open to returning to featherweight for Patricio Pitbull trilogy

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2024

AJ McKee always knew he was going to re-sign with Bellator.