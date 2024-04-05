Video | Powerbomb backfires for Chelsea Hackett at PFL San Antonio

PFL fighter Chelsea Hackett lived to regret her powerbomb attempt at PFL San Antonio in a loss to Jena Bishop.

As we know in the Professional Fighters League, getting quick finishes is always a good route forward. In their league format, it can only benefit you to get more points on the board – and that comes from quick finishes. Last night, Bishop was all over Hackett from the word go as she attempted to make a quick impression.

RELATED: PFL’s Donn Davis opens up on possibility of signing Conor McGregor when ‘The Notorious’ hits free agency: “We’re ready”

For Hackett, she was fighting a tough battle from the word go with Bishop constantly going after her for the finish. At one point, she was attempting to lock in an armbar, with Hackett opting to try and powerbomb her way out of it.

The move backfired and, within seconds, she was left tapping out to a nasty armbar as seen below.