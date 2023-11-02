Francis Ngannou hopes Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next

By Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Francis Ngannou is hopeful that Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

It was former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. WCB heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last Saturday night in the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia.

The result was a split decision victory for the ‘Gypsy King’.

Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut against Fury, is letting it be known that he believes he should have won that fight, and many fans and fighters agree.

The Predator’ has his sights set on a rematch with Fury, wanting to avenge the loss.

Speaking with ‘TMZ‘ Ngannou shared what he ideally wants to do next:

“The rematch is what I want next the most. As for right now, I feel like there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first.”

Continuing, Ngannou outlined what he feels is the best scenario going forward:

“My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I’ll fight Fury. Then I’ll let them do whatever they do. I’ll go back, maybe do some MMA fight and come back and take some people in boxing. I’m planning to fight potentially twice next year, maybe February or March.”

Concluding, Francis Ngannou said:

“If it doesn’t work, I can still fight February or March in MMA. Then expecting by the end of the year, this time October because it’s going to give me at least seven to eight months to recover from my MMA fight in case something happens.”

The 37-year-old Ngannou is currently signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) and is said to making his MMA debut with the promotion in 2024.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury was scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk on December 23rd of this year, but sources are sharing that the match has now been moved to February of 2024.

Would you like to see a rematch between Fury and Ngannou next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis doubts Francis Ngannou will fight in MMA next: “We’re realists”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis isn’t convinced that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will be in mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou would be able to defeat Jon Jones in mixed martial arts.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds after PFL executive accuses him of 'hiding' from Jake Paul rematch: "I'm ready to fight tonite"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Nate Diaz has responded after PFL’s Donn Davis accused him of hiding from an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick

Eric Nicksick doesn't want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA: "It would be a quick night!"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Eric Nicksick has explained why he’s not a big fan of Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision

Francis Ngannou can’t understand how Tyson Fury was not deducted a point for his illegal elbow

Susan Cox - November 1, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier explains why the UFC won’t be upset over Francis Ngannou’s success against Tyson Fury

Susan Cox - November 1, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why the UFC won’t be upset over Francis Ngannou’s success against Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Dana White

Dan Hardy believes Dana White will do “everything he can” to prevent UFC fighters from following in Francis Ngannou’s footsteps

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy thinks Dana White will do everything in his power to stop UFC fighters from going down Francis Ngannou’s path.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponed until February after 'The Gypsy King' suffers two cuts in Francis Ngannou bout

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be boxing on December 23 as expected.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: "No one knows him"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t going to be fighting Devin Haney.