Francis Ngannou hopes Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next

Francis Ngannou is hopeful that Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next.

It was former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. WCB heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last Saturday night in the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia.

The result was a split decision victory for the ‘Gypsy King’.

Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut against Fury, is letting it be known that he believes he should have won that fight, and many fans and fighters agree.

The Predator’ has his sights set on a rematch with Fury, wanting to avenge the loss.

Speaking with ‘TMZ‘ Ngannou shared what he ideally wants to do next:

“The rematch is what I want next the most. As for right now, I feel like there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first.”

Continuing, Ngannou outlined what he feels is the best scenario going forward:

“My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I’ll fight Fury. Then I’ll let them do whatever they do. I’ll go back, maybe do some MMA fight and come back and take some people in boxing. I’m planning to fight potentially twice next year, maybe February or March.”

Concluding, Francis Ngannou said:

“If it doesn’t work, I can still fight February or March in MMA. Then expecting by the end of the year, this time October because it’s going to give me at least seven to eight months to recover from my MMA fight in case something happens.”

The 37-year-old Ngannou is currently signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) and is said to making his MMA debut with the promotion in 2024.

Tyson Fury was scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk on December 23rd of this year, but sources are sharing that the match has now been moved to February of 2024.

Would you like to see a rematch between Fury and Ngannou next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!