Conor McGregor claims that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a weeks wage of his net worth

By Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a week’s wage of his net worth.

Conor McGregor

One of the rich and famous, McGregor has never shied away from flaunting his wealthy and extravagant lifestyle.

The father of three is often pictured with his fleet of supercars, his Lamborghini yacht or on lavish vacations.

Conor McGregor’s earnings come from various sources, including his UFC career and various successful business ventures.

The claim is that as of 2023, the Irishman’s net worth is $200 million. If you listen to McGregor, he says he’s closing in on $1 billion.

Originally making the claim in 2021, McGregor again took to ‘X‘ just yesterday with a photo of belts in hand, stating:

“If you gave 99% of the roster a week’s wage of my net worth you’d never see them compete again.”

Conor McGregor, perhaps one of the biggest names in UFC history, is the first double champion of the promotion, having held the featherweight and lightweight titles.

The 35-year-old has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by TKO courtesy of Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA).

The latest news is that McGregor (22-6 MMA) will be returning to the cage in 2024 to meet opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in a yet to be determined (lightweight/middleweight) bout. There has been no definitive date, time and place announced by the UFC.

It would make you wonder why ‘Notorious’ would even want to venture into the Octagon again.

What do you think of Conor McGregor boasting about his wealth and his commentary concerning 99% of the UFC roster?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

