Shakur Stevenson takes aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments

Shakur Stevenson is taking aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments.

At 26, Stevenson, is a former world champion in two weight classes, having held the WBO featherweight title from 2019 to 2020, the WBO super featherweight title from 2021 to 2022, and the WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles in 2022.

The boxer has a 20-0 professional record, 10 of those victories coming via way of knockout.

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) last fought and TKO’d Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) at UFC 292 in August of this year to become the UFC bantamweight champion.

‘Suga’ has since revealed he has an interest in potential boxing fights and has spoken to the UFC about that possibility.

During a recent interview with ‘TMZ Sports‘, professional boxer Shakur Stevenson spoke about Sean O’Malley and his commentary concerning crossing over to boxing and the chances of his success:

“I say if they feel that way (about their chances of success in boxing), give it a try. I think that you got some MMA guys that want to come get in the ring with somebody like me. I would love the opportunity to beat up an MMA guy and show them that there’s real levels to it.”

Continuing, Stevenson suggested Fury was ‘off’ last Saturday and O’Malley should just ‘stay in his lane’ (h/t MMANews):

“I just think Tyson Fury was off that night and them (MMA) dudes need to relax and stay in their lane. What’s that dude’s name, Sean O’Malley? Tell him we can get it in. I’m ready to lock in with him… It’s levels to this s**t. If he wants to come try his hand, I’ll beat the s**t out of him.”

It was just last Saturday in Riyad that WCB titleholder Tyson Fury defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou via a controversial split-decision. The bout went a full 10 rounds with Ngannou scoring the only knockdown.

Would you like to see more MMA fighter’s crossover to boxing in 2024?

