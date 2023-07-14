Francis Ngannou happy to prove Dana White wrong with Tyson Fury fight: “They don’t want me to succeed”

By Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou is happy to prove UFC President Dana White wrong by securing his fight with Tyson Fury.

It will be Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury in a 10-round heavyweight boxing match which takes place on Saturday, October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

‘The Predator’ (17-3 MMA) left the UFC early this year after failing to come to a contract agreement with the promotion.

The 36-year-old signed a lucrative deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in May of this year. Ngannou has equity and leadership roles in the PFL as well as the ability to pursue boxing fights outside of the promotion – something the UFC was not willing to do. The heavyweight is expected to make his MMA debut with the PFL in early 2024.

Speaking with ‘SiriusXM’, Ngannou reflected his history with UFC President, Dana White:

“For some reason, I always prove Dana White wrong, even when he’s on my side. I always prove him wrong every single time. This is just our story. They were ready to do Jon Jones and Tyson Fury in MMA. Why they couldn’t do Ngannou and Fury in boxing?”

Continuing Francis Ngannou said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think that was just to take the fight away from me, and they even sent out a contract, which I think was very embarrassing because that contract was rejected, and they signed mine for the GIMIK Fight Promotions.”

It was reported that the new contract with the UFC, which Ngannou turned down, would have made him the highest paid heavyweight fighter in company history.

In April of this year, Dana White shared on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, the following statement:

“We worked with this guy (Ngannou) for two years, we tried to get him a fight. He’s absolutely impossible to deal with. No, he’ll never be in the UFC again.”

Concluding Ngannou said:

“It’s not a secret that so many people wanted me to fail. They don’t want me to succeed. It’s not a secret. It’s quite obvious, and you all know about it.”

Well, now Ngannou is getting the boxing match he’s been longing for, and he’s letting everyone know, including UFC President, Dana White, that he’s going to succeed.

Will you be watching the Ngannou vs Fury boxing match this coming October? Do you think Ngannou can hand Fury his first loss in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

