Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated’s influencer list

What do Jake Paul and Dana White do for combat sports?

Dana White has been the most polarizing figure in mixed martial arts for many years. The last two decades have seen his direct and uncompromising approach transform the UFC into a global sensation.

White’s ability to attract top talent, negotiate deals with the sport’s best fighters, and create the most compelling events has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in combat sports. His recognition on the “Influencer 50” list is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport of MMA and his undeniable impact on its growth.

Paul’s inclusion on the list cannot be overlooked. Jake Paul skyrocketed from being a YouTuber to forging a career in professional boxing.

He has undoubtedly been met with mixed sentiments within the combat sports community.

Although some dismiss him as mere entertainment, his fights have captured immense attention through pay-per-view and garnered widespread media coverage. Going head-to-head against notable opponents such as Tommy Fury, former UFC champions Tyron Woodley (twice), and Anderson Silva proves his ability to captivate audiences while generating considerable intrigue.

By gracing the cover on the esteemed “Influencer 50” list, Paul’s position is undeniable proof of the popularity he holds over millions of devoted followers online.