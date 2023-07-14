Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated’s influencer list
It’s not often that two of combat sport’s most well-known figures, Jake Paul and Dana White, end up in the same Sports Illustrated magazine, but that was the case in the 2023 edition of the “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports.”
What do Jake Paul and Dana White do for combat sports?
Dana White has been the most polarizing figure in mixed martial arts for many years. The last two decades have seen his direct and uncompromising approach transform the UFC into a global sensation.
White’s ability to attract top talent, negotiate deals with the sport’s best fighters, and create the most compelling events has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in combat sports. His recognition on the “Influencer 50” list is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport of MMA and his undeniable impact on its growth.
Paul’s inclusion on the list cannot be overlooked. Jake Paul skyrocketed from being a YouTuber to forging a career in professional boxing.
He has undoubtedly been met with mixed sentiments within the combat sports community.
Although some dismiss him as mere entertainment, his fights have captured immense attention through pay-per-view and garnered widespread media coverage. Going head-to-head against notable opponents such as Tommy Fury, former UFC champions Tyron Woodley (twice), and Anderson Silva proves his ability to captivate audiences while generating considerable intrigue.
By gracing the cover on the esteemed “Influencer 50” list, Paul’s position is undeniable proof of the popularity he holds over millions of devoted followers online.
What other businesses does Dana White run?
White and Paul disagree on many things, but one thing they see eye-to-eye on is power. White runs the UFC and several other businesses ranging from Power Slap to bull riding, among other things. Paul, however, has devoted the last several years of his life to being a professional combat sports artist, as he is also part of the PFL’s Super Fight division, the first of its kind.
The presence of Dana White and Jake Paul on Sports Illustrated’s “Influencer 50” emphasizes the evolution of sporting moguls. They are actively shaping the future of sports, whether through inventive business tactics or attention-grabbing social media endeavors. As the sports landscape constantly transforms, their inclusion in this list underscores their undeniable influence and establishes them as pivotal figures in combat sports.|
What do you think of Dana White and Jake Paul appearing on this list? Let us know your thoughts, Penn Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jake Paul UFC