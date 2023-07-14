Francis Ngannou’s manager claims a future fight with Jon Jones is “still a possibility”

Francis Ngannou’s manager is claiming a future fight with Jon Jones is ‘still a possibility’.

Marquel Martin, claims that Ngannou is on board to make a fight with Jones, perhaps the only barrier is UFC President, Dana White.

Martin, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, believes the Jones vs Ngannou fight could indeed still happen:

‘“I think it’s still a possibility. I know sometimes, maybe, cooler heads prevail. I’m hoping that Dana somehow sees this. Like, we want to make that fight. Like, lets do that fight! The world deserves and wants to see that fight. Again, he’s one of the greatest promoters out there. We are not the ones saying no to that fight. Just know that.”

Martin continued saying a Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) vs. Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) match up has been ongoing:

“These conversations are not new. They are two years at least in terms of talking to the UFC about making this fight happen. After Stipe, it was supposed to be Jon Jones. I tweeted something long ago, I literally wrote it down: I said Stipe, (then we’re) gonna take care of Jon Jones, then we’re gonna go for Tyson Fury. In that order. But, they had their own plans and their own strategy and for whatever reason they didn’t want to make it happen.”



Concluding Martin said (h/t MMAMania):

“I kind of feel like it was the Conor McGregor effect. Like, Conor made so much money from that boxing fight that they didn’t want to do it again so maybe they had some business reasons. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason but I do know that from our side it would have been so easy, and everyone would have been happy and we’d still be with the UFC today and Dana would be promoting this fight potentially.”

For now, Francis Ngannou is preparing to box Tyson Fury on Saturday, Oct. 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Do you think a Ngannou vs Jones fight is possible? Would you pay to watch the heavyweights collide?

