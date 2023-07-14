Francis Ngannou’s manager claims a future fight with Jon Jones is “still a possibility”

By Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s manager is claiming a future fight with Jon Jones is ‘still a possibility’.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Marquel Martin, claims that Ngannou is on board to make a fight with Jones, perhaps the only barrier is UFC President, Dana White.

Martin, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, believes the Jones vs Ngannou fight could indeed still happen:

‘“I think it’s still a possibility. I know sometimes, maybe, cooler heads prevail. I’m hoping that Dana somehow sees this. Like, we want to make that fight. Like, lets do that fight! The world deserves and wants to see that fight. Again, he’s one of the greatest promoters out there. We are not the ones saying no to that fight. Just know that.”

Martin continued saying a Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) vs. Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) match up has been ongoing:

“These conversations are not new. They are two years at least in terms of talking to the UFC about making this fight happen. After Stipe, it was supposed to be Jon Jones. I tweeted something long ago, I literally wrote it down: I said Stipe, (then we’re) gonna take care of Jon Jones, then we’re gonna go for Tyson Fury. In that order. But, they had their own plans and their own strategy and for whatever reason they didn’t want to make it happen.”

Concluding Martin said (h/t MMAMania):

“I kind of feel like it was the Conor McGregor effect. Like, Conor made so much money from that boxing fight that they didn’t want to do it again so maybe they had some business reasons. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason but I do know that from our side it would have been so easy, and everyone would have been happy and we’d still be with the UFC today and Dana would be promoting this fight potentially.”

For now, Francis Ngannou is preparing to box Tyson Fury on Saturday, Oct. 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Do you think a Ngannou vs Jones fight is possible? Would you pay to watch the heavyweights collide?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Francis Ngannou happy to prove Dana White wrong with Tyson Fury fight: “They don’t want me to succeed”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023
Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated's influencer list

Zain Bando - July 14, 2023

It’s not often that two of combat sport’s most well-known figures, Jake Paul and Dana White, end up in the same Sports Illustrated magazine, but that was the case in the 2023 edition of the “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports.”

Holly Holm
UFC

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley had no issue with Israel Adesanya’s post-fight antics opposite Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I thought it was sweet”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Sean O’Malley didn’t seem to have too much of an issue with the actions of Israel Adesanya at UFC 290 last weekend.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
UFC

Maycee Barber names two opponents she would like to fight in her next UFC appearance: “They’re right there in the rankings”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Maycee Barber has listed two potential opponents for her next fight as she continues to try and push for a title shot.

Norma-Dumont

Norma Dumont explains why terminating the women’s featherweight division would be a “big loss” for the UFC

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023
Austin Lingo
UFC

Austin Lingo expects to outwork and tire out Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 77: "He gassed in his debut"

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Austin Lingo believes his pace is the key to beating Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 77..

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz spars 30-1 pro boxer ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Sparring footage from Nate Diaz preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul has been released.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya's fight with Dricus du Plessis is must-win: "You can't lose to him"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya’s fight with Dricus du Plessis is now a must-win.

Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury sends a message to "big stiff dosser" Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent a message to Francis Ngannou after it was announced they will box on October 28.