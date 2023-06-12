Julianna Pena reveals coach had to talk her out of storming cage during Amanda Nunes retirement speech: “Be classy”

By Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023

Things nearly got a bit ugly following the UFC 289 main event bout between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes on Saturday.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes returned for yet another title defense. She was initially slated to face ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ in a rare trilogy bout, however, Julianna Pena was forced to withdraw due to injury. As a result, Irene Aldana was given the nod to the short-notice pay-per-view headliner.

In that headliner on Saturday, the Brazilian dominated. Nunes retained her title by unanimous decision and shockingly retired post-fight. It’s worth noting that Pena was in attendance at the event, likely to tease a trilogy bout that won’t be happening. She was cage-side, seen shouting at her rival during the main event.

However, it could’ve been a lot uglier, as Julianna Pena revealed on The MMA Hour. There, the former women’s bantamweight champion admitted that she was debating storming the cage during the foe’s retirement speech. Luckily, she was talked out of it by her coach, who was with her at UFC 289.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA BELIEVES “THE STORY” WITH JON JONES ISN’T OVER: “I DON’T LIKE HIM, HE DOESN’T LIKE ME”

“Well, there was a part of me that wanted to storm the cage,” Julianna Pena stated on The MMA Hour. “I had so many people that were like ‘Yes! We’ll do it, we’ll throw you over the gate’ ya know? But then my coach Wayne was like ‘Don’t do it, be classy and don’t do it’, so I let her have my moment. But it was really difficult for me because there were so many times where my urge was to go.”

She continued, “Like, ‘Go, go, go, now’s the time’ but you know at the end of the day, she’s retired. She’s off into the sunset, and she’s dead to me at this point. We just got to keep the division moving, and now we’re stepping into day one of the Pena Power era.”

What do you make of these comments from Julianna Pena? Do you want to see her fight for the vacant title next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Julianna Pena UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes "the story" with Jon Jones isn't over: "I don't like him, he doesn't like me"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier reacts to backlash after proclaiming that Jim Miller isn't a UFC Hall of Famer: "I'm not wrong"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to backlash over recent comments regarding Jim Miller.

Julianna Pena
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena crowns herself the women's GOAT after Amanda Nunes's retirement: "I'm a warrior"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena believes she’s the greatest fighter ever.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev opens as a sizeable betting favorite for potential rematch with Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Islam Makhachev will once again be the betting favorite over Charles Oliveira.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya names the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is naming the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira.

Miranda Maverick, UFC

Miranda Maverick reveals she went “completely blind” during third-round of Jasmine Jasudavicius fight at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023
Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira laid claim to two new Ultimate Fighting Championship records at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

Charles Oliveira laid claim to two new Ultimate Fighting Championship records at UFC 289.

Dana White

UFC President Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hospitalizes Miami Heat mascot Burnie

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Conor McGregor accidentally hospitalizing the Miami Heat mascot Burnie.

Irene Aldana
Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

Irene Aldana has issued a statement following her championship loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 last weekend.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Beneil Dariush was on the wrong end of a TKO finish at UFC 289, and he’s spoken out about it.