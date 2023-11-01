Eric Nicksick doesn’t want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA: “It would be a quick night!”

Eric Nicksick has explained why he’s not a big fan of Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL.

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his boxing debut earlier this month against Tyson Fury. In Saudi Arabia over the weekend, Francis Ngannou suffered a split-decision defeat to ‘The Gypsy King’. Despite the loss, many were impressed with the former UFC champion’s performance, and he quickly entered talks with Deontay Wilder, among others.

See, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had also called for a fight with Francis Ngannou earlier this year. However, the deal with Fury was instead made, and Deontay Wilder has instead been sitting on the sidelines. Earlier this week, the PFL heavyweight revealed that the two heavyweights were in discussions once again.

However, Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder have been in contact regarding a fight in the cage. While an interesting bout, the former champion’s coach, Eric Nicksick, isn’t sure he wants to see it. On The MMA Hour, the longtime Xtreme Couture trainer stated that it would give them too much of an advantage, and make it noncompetitive.

“Wilder jumps into MMA, it’s going to be bad for him,” Eric Nicksick stated on The MMA Hour earlier today when asked about Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder going down in the PFL. “It’s going to be real bad for him, you know. That was the first thing I said when I saw Tyson Fury, he’s built like Gru. He’s got these little baby skinny legs bro.”

He continued, “[He’d] chop that dude in half. Just a couple of leg kicks, and a takedown and it’s going to be a quick night. So yeah if these guys want to start crossing over into MMA, it does us a favor. But, in a perfect world, I just want that Jon Jones fight.”

What do you make of these comments from Eric Nicksick? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL?