Former title challenger Taila Santos opens up on her unexpected departure from the UFC: “I wasn’t very happy”

By Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Former UFC title contender Taila Santos has given her thoughts on her unexpected release from the promotion.

Taila Santos

Following her bout with Valentina Shevchenko, many felt as if Taila Santos was the rightful UFC women’s flyweight champion. Alas, she didn’t get the nod on the scorecards, and she went on to lose to Erin Blanchfield last summer. From there, she was released by the UFC, which left many feeling confused as she was seen as a top fighter in the division.

RELATED: Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos signs with the PFL

Since then, she’s opted to sign for PFL, and she’ll make her debut this week against Ilara Joanne. In a recent interview, Taila spoke out about how it all went down.

Santos’ frustration

“Yeah, I was in the UFC, but I wasn’t very happy,” Santos told MMA Junkie in Portuguese. “Everything started when I fought for the belt against Valentina (Shevchenko). I clearly won that fight, and it was one of the first tough fights Valentina had ever had in her career. No other fighter had done what I did against her.

“I was able to take her down to the ground and keep her there, while also blocking her attacks on the feet. So many people wanted to see the rematch, and the fans were asking for it. I believe I deserved the rematch, the opportunity, but it didn’t happen.”

“There were also some uncomfortable aspects around dates and the calendar,” Santos said. “I would fight once, and then there would be no dates, and I would have to wait, and there were just so many delays. There wasn’t a calendar. It was a lot of waiting after each fight, and I wasn’t happy. So I just chose to fight out my contract and not renew.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Taila Santos become a star in PFL? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Taila Santos UFC

Related

ESPN (Sonnen), © Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Buckley)

Chael Sonnen encourages Joaquin Buckley amidst Ariel Helwani feud: "Don't answer questions. Handle them!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024
Damon Jackson
UFC

Damon Jackson expects Alexander Hernandez fight to be a "banger" for however long it lasts: "First round is going to be a fury"

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Damon Jackson is expecting his UFC Vegas 90 co-main event fight against Alexander Hernandez to be wild and chaotic for however long it lasts.

Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Colby Covington has to fight Ian Machado Garry to keep his 'Villain' role

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Colby Covington is fighting for relevancy amidst his ongoing feud with Ian Machado Garry.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman reacts to coach's remarks about a potential Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has responded to coach Ray Longo’s recent remarks about a potential run-back with Bruno Silva.

Chris Curtis
UFC

Chris Curtis gives hilarious reason for accepting short-notice UFC Vegas 90 headliner: "I'd rather fight than f***"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

Fighting takes a special place in Chris Curtis’ pyramid of life priorities ahead of his UFC Vegas 90 main event bout.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker breaks down potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024
Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Maycee Barber explodes on Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City: "Her striking is terrible, she's not an exciting fighter!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber feels she was proven correct in her assessment of Erin Blanchfield’s skillset after watching UFC Atlantic City.

Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes confirms plans for UFC return after scary blood clot situation: "Clean bill of health"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes is ready to return to fighting.

Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot confirms plans to sit out for a title shot after UFC Atlantic City victory: "I'm the number one contender"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

The next time that Manon Fiorot appears in the octagon, it will be a fight for UFC gold.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not ruling out fight against Islam Makhachev with UFC 300 win: "That would be a fun one"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

If Max Holloway can get through Justin Gaethje, he’s not opposed to a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.