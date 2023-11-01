Derrick Lewis shoots down question over recent arrest for reckless driving: “That ain’t me”

By Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis didn’t want to comment on his recent for reckless driving arrest.

Derrick Lewis

On Tuesday, it was revealed by ABC13 out of Houston, that Lewis was arrested on October 25th as court records show he was driving 136 mph in a 50 mph zone in a red Lamborghini. Lewis allegedly passed a member of law enforcement on the highway, who stated that he was weaving in and out of traffic, leading to the arrest. However, the UFC heavyweight contender was left off with a $100 personal recognizance bond, and his next court date is set for late December.

After the incident, many wondered if it would have any impact on Derrick Lewis’ fight on Saturday in Brazil, as he headlines UFC Sao Paulo against Jailton Almeida. But, Lewis was already in Brazil when the news came out that he was arrested last week. So, at media day on Wednesday, he didn’t want to comment any further on it.

“No, no,” Lewis said when asked if he wanted to comment on the matter at media day. “I don’t even think that was me. That guy had hair, you see the picture, I don’t got no hair, that ain’t me, I don’t know.”

Although Derrick Lewis joked that it wasn’t him, ‘The Black Beast’ will have to appear in court next month over the arrest. What the exact punishment will be is unclear at this time.

Before Derrick Lewis has to go to court, he will headline UFC Sao Paulo against Jailton Almeida on Saturday in a fight he’s a big underdog in. Lewis returned to the win column back in July at UFC 291 as he scored a 33-second flying knee KO over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Prior to that, he lost three straight fights Serghei Spivac, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tai Tuivasa. In his career, Lewis holds notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Alexander Volkov among others.

