Daniel Cormier explains why he’s ‘all in’ on potential Robert Whittaker vs. Kamaru Usman clash

By Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is all in on a fight between Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is fresh off his return at UFC 294 opposite Khamzat Chimaev. That was a short-notice bout for Kamaru Usman, and it showed at times. Still, the former welterweight champion was able to compete and wound up suffering a close decision loss on the scorecards.

Following the bout, Kamaru Usman admitted that he was unsure of his future weight class. However, if he remains up at middleweight, he already has a challenge from a former champion. Following the loss to ‘Borz’ last month, Robert Whittaker called for a fight with the Nigerian fighter.

On the DC & RC podcast, Daniel Cormier reacted to the news and admitted that he was all-in on the bout. The former champion opined that as of now, both Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman are locked out of the title picture. If they can’t fight for the championship itself, they can at least fight championship-caliber fighters, which they both are.

That’s what they deserve in the eyes of ‘DC’, anyway. With both locked out of the title picture, this fight can help move both men up in the middleweight rankings, if booked.

Daniel Cormier, UFC, Commentary

Daniel Cormier

“I tap in, I tap all the way in on this fight,” Daniel Cormier stated to co-host Ryan Clark when asked about Robert Whittaker’s callout of Kamaru Usman. “I think it’s a big fight, and I think both these guys deserve to walk to the octagon in massive fights. Every single time [they compete].”

He continued, “So if they’re not fighting for the championship, they should be fighting championship-level fights. So, I’m all in on Kamaru Usman vs. Robert Whittaker.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you want to see this middleweight clash in the future?

Daniel Cormier Kamaru Usman Robert Whittaker UFC

