Former boxing world champion Savannah Marshall to make PFL debut in June

By Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Former women’s boxing champion Savannah Marshall will make her PFL debut on June 8th.

Savannah Marshall

‘The Silent Assassin’ is currently one of the bigger names in women’s boxing. A former Olympian, Savannah Marshall has found massive success in the professional ranks. She earned her first world title in October 2020 and kept on winning. Eventually, she set the stage for a rematch of sorts with Claressa Shields.

Savannah Marshall previously defeated the ‘GWOAT’ in the amateurs, and is still the only person to defeat Shields in her career. However, in their rematch in the professional ranks, the British boxer suffered a unanimous decision loss in 2022. To her credit, Marshall later rebounded with a majority decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Months following that victory, Savannah Marshall shockingly signed a deal with the PFL. The British boxer had never shown interest in competing in the cage prior to the signing but jumped at the opportunity. A potential trilogy of sorts with Shields in the cage was one of the main reasons for her signing.

Earlier today, the PFL announced plans to hold Savannah Marshall’s debut at a PFL Europe event on June 8th. As of now, her opponent isn’t known but is unlikely to be Shields. Beyond Marshall’s debut, the card will also feature the opening bout of the season for men’s bantamweights, and women’s flyweight.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON PUSHES BACK ON FAN CONCERN AHEAD OF JAKE PAUL FIGHT: “I’M 58 AND WHAT?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PFL Europe (@pfleurope)


Former boxing champion Savannah Marshall set to make MMA debut at PFL Europe in June

“The PFL believed in me that much that they’re taking me back to my hometown.” Savannah Marshall stated in a promotional video released to social media announcing her MMA debut. “One thing I hope I can keep is my power. It’s new, it’s fresh and it’s exciting for me. Just as long as I’m prepared for everything, that’s the key.”

She continued, “It’s going to be an absolutely insane night, it’s going to be wild. Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss it.”

Savannah Marshall’s signing is just one of many for the PFL in recent months. Beyond ‘Silent Assassin’, the Donn Davis-led company has also signed other boxing stars, such as the aforementioned Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano. They also signed the latter’s longtime friend and promoter, Jake Paul, last year.

While many of the PFL’s biggest signings, including Francis Ngannou, haven’t competed, Savannah Marshall is quickly jumping into action. Less than a year removed from her signing, she’s officially moving into the cage this summer.

What do you make of this PFL news? Who do you want to see Savannah Marshall fight in her MMA debut?

Related

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg refutes Donn Davis’ claim that their business relationship is totally fine: “I want a meeting in person”

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2024
PFL's Donn Davis, Conor McGregor
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis opens up on possibility of signing Conor McGregor when 'The Notorious' hits free agency: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2024

PFL’s Donn Davis is ready to make a big splash in free agency, and that could involve Conor McGregor.

Francis Ngannou, Cris Cyborg
Francis Ngannou

PFL announces summer pay-per-view event featuring promotional debuts of Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg will reportedly be making their PFL debuts later this year.

Cedric Doumbe, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cedric Doumbe puts blame on Marc Goddard for odd PFL Europe loss: "He didn't want to listen to me!"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2024

PFL star Cedric Doumbe feels that his loss to Baissangour Chamsoudinov was thanks to Marc Goddard.

Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

WATCH | Cedric Doumbe suffers third-round stoppage loss in odd fashion: "That is the referee's fault"

Cole Shelton - March 7, 2024

Cedric Doumbe suffered a third-round stoppage in odd fashion on Thursday at PFL Europe 1.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals retirement timeline ahead of Anthony Joshua boxing match: "That's where my mind is at"

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2024
AJ McKee
Exclusive MMA Interviews

AJ McKee says he was "always keen on" re-signing with Bellator, open to returning to featherweight for Patricio Pitbull trilogy

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2024

AJ McKee always knew he was going to re-sign with Bellator.

Anatoly Malykhin
Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong claims ONE heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin would “smash” Francis Ngannou in MMA: “The greatest Heavyweight on the planet”

Harry Kettle - March 5, 2024

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong believes Anatoly Malykhin would defeated Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight.

Tony Ferguson
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul expresses interest in fighting UFC veteran Tony Ferguson in MMA: “He said he wanted to fight”

Harry Kettle - March 4, 2024

Jake Paul has revealed that he’d be interested in battling UFC veteran Tony Ferguson in a mixed martial arts bout.

Taila Santos
Taila Santos

Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos signs with the PFL

Josh Evanoff - March 1, 2024

Former UFC women’s flyweight title challenger Taila Santos is now with the PFL.