Former boxing world champion Savannah Marshall to make PFL debut in June

Former women’s boxing champion Savannah Marshall will make her PFL debut on June 8th.

‘The Silent Assassin’ is currently one of the bigger names in women’s boxing. A former Olympian, Savannah Marshall has found massive success in the professional ranks. She earned her first world title in October 2020 and kept on winning. Eventually, she set the stage for a rematch of sorts with Claressa Shields.

Savannah Marshall previously defeated the ‘GWOAT’ in the amateurs, and is still the only person to defeat Shields in her career. However, in their rematch in the professional ranks, the British boxer suffered a unanimous decision loss in 2022. To her credit, Marshall later rebounded with a majority decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Months following that victory, Savannah Marshall shockingly signed a deal with the PFL. The British boxer had never shown interest in competing in the cage prior to the signing but jumped at the opportunity. A potential trilogy of sorts with Shields in the cage was one of the main reasons for her signing.

Earlier today, the PFL announced plans to hold Savannah Marshall’s debut at a PFL Europe event on June 8th. As of now, her opponent isn’t known but is unlikely to be Shields. Beyond Marshall’s debut, the card will also feature the opening bout of the season for men’s bantamweights, and women’s flyweight.

“The PFL believed in me that much that they’re taking me back to my hometown.” Savannah Marshall stated in a promotional video released to social media announcing her MMA debut. “One thing I hope I can keep is my power. It’s new, it’s fresh and it’s exciting for me. Just as long as I’m prepared for everything, that’s the key.”

She continued, “It’s going to be an absolutely insane night, it’s going to be wild. Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss it.”

Savannah Marshall’s signing is just one of many for the PFL in recent months. Beyond ‘Silent Assassin’, the Donn Davis-led company has also signed other boxing stars, such as the aforementioned Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano. They also signed the latter’s longtime friend and promoter, Jake Paul, last year.

While many of the PFL’s biggest signings, including Francis Ngannou, haven’t competed, Savannah Marshall is quickly jumping into action. Less than a year removed from her signing, she’s officially moving into the cage this summer.

What do you make of this PFL news? Who do you want to see Savannah Marshall fight in her MMA debut?