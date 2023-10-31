Sean O’Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: “No one knows him”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t going to be fighting Devin Haney.

‘Sugar’ is currently awaiting his first title defense, last defeating Aljamain Sterling in August. That knockout victory handed Sean O’Malley the bantamweight championship, and he quickly zeroed in on a rematch with Marlon Vera next. However, he’s instead been in a war of words with Devin Haney.

The boxing lightweight champion is slated to return to the ring in December, against Regis Prograis. Despite his currently scheduled bout, Devin Haney has instead been busy going back and forth with Sean O’Malley. The two traded words earlier this year, and again on Saturday following Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

However, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Speaking on the TimboSugarShow, Sean O’Malley revealed that he’s already spoken with the UFC regarding a boxing match. There, the bantamweight champion stated that if it’s Devin Haney or even Gervonta Davis, it’s a no. That’s partially due to the fact that neither man is a big draw.

“The thing about Devin Haney is, I’m not trying to throw shade or anything. But I’ve legitimately never watched him box, one fight, ever.” – Sean O’Malley stated on the TimboSugarShow. “I didn’t even know who he was until more [recently]. There’s him, Gervonta [Davis], a guy like Shakur [Stevenson]…I talked to the UFC about potential boxing fights someday.”

He continued, “They’re like, ‘Nobody knows how Devin Haney is, there’s a zero percent chance that fight happens. No one knows him’. Between him and Gervonta Davis, you go and ask a random person which one’s first they’d be like [I don’t know].”

