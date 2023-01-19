UFC 283 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

On the main card of UFC 283, a welterweight fight goes down as Gilbert Burns takes on Neil Magny. Heading into the fight, Burns is a massive -500 favorite while the American is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros expect Burns to get it done with his grappling and can likely even get a submission win at home in Brazil.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I actually think Magny gets it done. Magny is just a tough out for anyone and is super well-rounded and his jab can cause some problems for Burns.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think you have to go with Burns in this one. He’s the much better grappler and should be able to take Magny down and get a submission or dominant decision.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I expect Burns to take Magny down and have his way with him on the mat.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: Burns by submission early, I think he takes Magny down early and gets a submission.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Gilbert Burns and probably by sub.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Gilbert Burns with ease.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Gilbert Burns knocks him out.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: Burns. The way Magny wins fights is by taking opponents down and out-grappling them but he won’t be able to do that against Gilbert.

Fighters picking Gilbert Burns: Damon Jackson, Cody Stamann, Thiago Moises, Dan Ige, Terrance McKinney, Bryan Battle, and Cody Brundage

Fighters picking Neil Magny: Brandon Royval

